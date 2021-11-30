Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams
Formula E News

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests

By:

Antonio Giovinazzi was initially "confused" in his opening Formula E runs, labelling it "completely different" to anything he's raced in before as he participates in his first test for Dragon Penske Autosport.

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests

Giovinazzi will depart Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 team at the end of the season following three years with the outfit, and joins Dragon for his first Formula E season alongside ex-Formula 2 driver Sergio Sette Camara.

The Italian driver was 15th on the timesheets following the end of Tuesday's morning running, although factored near the back of the order during the race simulation.

Following the opening day of testing and the Tuesday morning running, Giovinazzi felt that he still had a "lot of things to learn" about getting the best from his Formula E machinery, underlining the differences between it and driving in F1.

"It is a completely different category," Giovinazzi explained. "I've driven so many cars, GT cars, LMP2, F1, and then go into this car, everything feels so different.

"Yesterday I was really sort of confused and had a lot of things to learn. But the main issue for me is the braking, because in F1 everybody can really attack so much on the braking because you have so much downforce as well.

"And here, you cannot. So I'm struggling with this - but I remember when I drove in 2018 the first car, the Gen 1, it was the same.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Giovinazzi admitted that the limited mileage throughout the test, in which he has had long periods without any seat-time amid the qualifying and race tests, will not leave him with enough preparation for the Saudi Arabia opener in January.

He will also miss the final day of Valencia testing to travel to the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah, but Giovinazzi hopes he can make up for lost time on the simulator.

"Yesterday afternoon [during the qualifying trials] I lost also some laps, it was not ideal," he said.

"Same this morning, and I miss also the last day on Thursday because I need to go to Saudi.

"So it's not great like this, but it will be like this and I will focus more on the sim to set up myself on this car. Before race one, I will not have much miles before that.

"In the first race, I will try to do my best and do a lot of sim back in in the factory in December and January.

Read Also:

"It will be for sure a difficult part of the season, but we will work really hard and try to be in a good shape straightaway, as soon as possible.

"I still have to race in F1 for another two weeks, [after that] we have the Christmas time. But after Christmas I want to go straight to the factory and try to do a lot of miles in the sim, just also to go back through the procedure and everything.

"It's not much time. Of course, you want always more but it will be like this."

shares
comments
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams
Previous article

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Da Costa tops second morning of FE testing, de Vries wins race simulation
Formula E

Da Costa tops second morning of FE testing, de Vries wins race simulation

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Formula E

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime
Formula 1

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

Antonio Giovinazzi More from
Antonio Giovinazzi
Giovinazzi vows to remain professional in final races with Alfa
Video Inside
Formula 1

Giovinazzi vows to remain professional in final races with Alfa

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Dragon Racing More from
Dragon Racing
Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Muller to miss remaining Formula E races to focus on DTM

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla Puebla E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

Latest news

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime
Formula E Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Da Costa tops second morning of FE testing, de Vries wins race simulation
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa tops second morning of FE testing, de Vries wins race simulation

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut
Formula E Formula E

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
1 h
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Prime

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.