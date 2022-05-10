Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual News

Rietveld wins at Spa, as Formula Pro Series returns

Team Redline’s Jeffrey Rietveld has won the first Formula Pro Series round for 2022, breaking the Mercedes-AMG and Bono Huis stranglehold.

Rietveld wins at Spa, as Formula Pro Series returns
Listen to this article

With 12 teams entered, including Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports and Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports, the genre-leading entry list visited a virtual Spa-Francorchamps circuit in 24 identical 800bhp V10-powered single-seaters.

They first took to the Belgian asphalt for a 15 qualifying session, and all eyes were on Bono Huis who won every single race last season.
 

2021 championship runner-up Rietveld set the initial pace with a 1:41.243 benchmark with five minutes complete.

With just over one minute left, several competitors set their best times. Wolves GR Esports’ driver Adam Maguire set a time just 0.013s behind Rietveld, followed by Marcell Csincsik just 0.025s further back and Huis also within 0.1s of pole position in fourth.

Series debutant, and two-time F1 Esports Series Pro champion, Jarno Opmeer, qualified in fifth. Despite their best efforts, no one could topple the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual victor who delivered the quickest time at Spa two years in a row.

Off the line at the start of the 60-minute race, Csincsik had the best launch, only to be borked by pole-sitter Rietveld. This allowed Maguire to run around the outside of the R8G driver at La Source and sit on the tale of the leader.

 

Meanwhile, further back in the pack, Michi Hoyer was squeezed by Liam de Waal onto the grass but was able to regather control. However, he then speared into the side of Collin Spork at the first corner. All cars were thankfully able to continue, but Hoyer received a 10-second post-race time penalty.

On the third lap, reigning champion Huis started to march forward in what would ultimately be an embattled race, nipping past Csincsik at Malmedy.

Team-mate to the leader, Kevin Siggy, moved forward too, overtaking Jernej Simončič for sixth before Les Combes. Team Fordzilla driver Nuno Pinto who qualified 24th then span at Double Gauche, smashing into the barrier and retirement.

Then, disaster for the pre-season favourite. With 10-minutes complete, Huis started falling back, losing third to Csincsik on the exit of La Source, then running wide at Bruxelles and dropping behind Siggy. Before long, he dropped behind Simončič and the two BS+Competition drivers of Muhammed Patel and Ibraheem Khan.

 

Huis’ Mercedes-AMG teammate Opmeer then retired with a technical issue. But, with 44 minutes left, Huis started his fightback from Mercedes-AMG’s nadir, getting by Khan in an aggressive move at the Chicane.

Csincsik was on fire at this point, and nearing the halfway mark he scythed past Maguire for second and started eating into Rietveld’s lead with consummate ease. It took only one lap for the Hungarian driver to catch up with the Dutch race leader, and he brought Maguire with him.

With 28 of the 60 minutes left, Simončič was the first to enter the pitlane alongside six other entrants to complete their mandatory visit.

On the next lap, the three at the front all pitted at exactly the same time. Huis followed, but Siggy stayed out for a lap longer. After it had all shaken out, Huis had jumped Siggy and Reitveld now had a three-second lead.

 

Then things got contentious as Huis tried to go around the outside of Maguire for third at Les Combes. The two rubbed wheels through the right and then again through the left, with the Wolves driver half-spinning and dropping to ninth.

In the kerfuffle, Siggy squeezed onto the podium and then chipped away at Csincsik in second. The 2022 DTM Esports champion then drafted by to make it a Team Redline first and second with 10 minutes left.

As the final laps approached, the battle for third was the main focus, with Huis once again banging wheels at Les Combes, this time with Csincsik. The positions remained the same. One lap later, Huis used the push-to-pass system for the first time in the race to fly by the R8G driver in a straight line.

 

From there, the Team Redline – the team this year supported by Max Verstappen – controlled the final two laps to take a confident win, Rietveld ahead of Siggy.

For the first time in Formula Pro Series history, Huis and Mercedes-AMG had been bested, but still salvaged third.

Formula Pro Series 2022, Race 1, Spa-Francorchamps, results

  1. Jeffrey Rietveld – Team Redline - 35 laps
  2. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline +0.037
  3. Bono Huis – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team +3.614
  4. Marcell Csincsik – R8G Esports +6.532
  5. Jernej Simončič – Burst Esport +10.527
  6. Muhammed Patel – BS+ Competition +15.346
  7. Erhan Jajovski – R8G Esports +16.415
  8. Petar Brljak – Williams Esports +17.839
  9. Adam Maguire – Wolves GR Esports +18.326
  10. Ibraheem Khan – BS+ Competition +19.121
shares
comments
Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone
Previous article

Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone
Load comments

Latest news

Rietveld wins at Spa, as Formula Pro Series returns
Esports Esports

Rietveld wins at Spa, as Formula Pro Series returns

Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Toman triumphs while Sørensen shunts in World eX opener at Silverstone

Dallara E-sports Championship, the great challenge returns in 2022
Esports Esports

Dallara E-sports Championship, the great challenge returns in 2022

Toyota and Infiniti BTCC cars coming to simulator rFactor 2
Esports Esports

Toyota and Infiniti BTCC cars coming to simulator rFactor 2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.