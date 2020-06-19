Top events
General / Breaking news

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident

shares
comments
Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident
By:
Jun 19, 2020, 4:43 PM

Alex Zanardi has been airlifted to hospital in Italy following an accident during one of the stages of the Paralympic handbike ‘Obiettivo tricolore’ relay race on Friday.

According to multiple news reports from Italy, Zanardi was involved in a crash with a heavy vehicle on highway 146 while participating in the Siena event. He has been transferred to a local hospital.

There has been no official update on his condition nor any word on injuries he may have suffered.

Zanardi is a leading Paralympic athlete, having won four gold medals on his handbike in the 2012 and 2016 games.

The Italian is a former grand prix driver who won the CART championship twice prior to an accident at the Lausitzring in 2001 that resulted in both his legs being amputated.

More news to follow as we get it…

Author Roberto Chinchero

