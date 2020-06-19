According to multiple news reports from Italy, Zanardi was involved in a crash with a heavy vehicle on highway 146 while participating in the Siena event. He has been transferred to a local hospital.

There has been no official update on his condition nor any word on injuries he may have suffered.

Zanardi is a leading Paralympic athlete, having won four gold medals on his handbike in the 2012 and 2016 games.

The Italian is a former grand prix driver who won the CART championship twice prior to an accident at the Lausitzring in 2001 that resulted in both his legs being amputated.

More news to follow as we get it…