IMSA Laguna Seca: Porsche heads Cadillac and Acura in FP2
Porsche’s Matt Campbell clocked the fastest time in second practice session for the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Laguna Seca.
Campbell led the way around the classic 2.238-mile track on the beautiful Monterey peninsula in the one hour, 45-minute practice session, but was chased hard by GTP class rivals Cadillac and Acura.
Campbell lapped the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 in 1m15.903s and then 1m15.493s – making it an early Porsche 1-2 with Nick Tandy’s initial 1m17.142s effort.
Philipp Eng briefly took P2 for BMW with a lap of 1m16.153s, but was beaten by Colin Braun (Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06) with 1m15.716s in the final 10 minutes of the session. Mathieu Jaminet also bested Eng in the #6 Penske Porsche to take P3 with 1m15.745s.
Pipo Derani jumped to P2 in the closing minutes, his 1m15.642s in the Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R just 0.149s off Campbell.
But Campbell wasn’t to be denied, topping both practice sessions so far, ahead of Derani, Braun and Jaminet. Ricky Taylor was only P5 in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, but set the overall fastest middle sector time.
The BMW M Hybrid V8s slipped to sixth and seventh, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, that he crashed yesterday. The JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963, which is making its debut this weekend, was over 3.5s off the pace.
Ex-F1 racer Giedo van der Garde set the early LMP2 pace at 1m18.615s in the #35 TDS ORECA before former IndyCar racer Ed Jones beat him with 1m17.763s for High Class Racing.
#78 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Lamborghini on top in GTD
Frankie Montecalvo set the pace in the GTD-only running at 1m24.319s in his Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, which was later beaten by Loris Spinelli’s #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan just as the all-Pro class cars were unleashed.
Alex Riberas was fastest in GTD Pro in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, but his 1m24.285s was over a tenth off Spinelli’s quickest GT time but he was second overall.
There was one red flag during the mid-stages of the session to clear debris on track after Jaminet went off.
IMSA Laguna Seca - Second practice results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|45
|1'15.493
|2
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|48
|1'15.642
|0.149
|0.149
|3
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|42
|1'15.716
|0.223
|0.074
|4
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|44
|1'15.745
|0.252
|0.029
|5
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|43
|1'15.784
|0.291
|0.039
|6
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|39
|1'16.153
|0.660
|0.369
|7
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|41
|1'16.259
|0.766
|0.106
|8
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|41
|1'16.834
|1.341
|0.575
|9
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|49
|1'17.763
|2.270
|0.929
|10
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|50
|1'18.263
|2.770
|0.500
|11
|51
|
Eric Lux
Juan Pablo Montoya
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|50
|1'18.560
|3.067
|0.297
|12
|8
|
John Farano
Louis Deletraz
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|45
|1'18.605
|3.112
|0.045
|13
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|53
|1'18.615
|3.122
|0.010
|14
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|53
|1'18.730
|3.237
|0.115
|15
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|54
|1'18.741
|3.248
|0.011
|16
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|48
|1'18.970
|3.477
|0.229
|17
|5
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|49
|1'19.062
|3.569
|0.092
|18
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|1'24.124
|8.631
|5.062
|19
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|47
|1'24.285
|8.792
|0.161
|20
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|42
|1'24.319
|8.826
|0.034
|21
|92
|
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|40
|1'24.411
|8.918
|0.092
|22
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|39
|1'24.483
|8.990
|0.072
|23
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|42
|1'24.663
|9.170
|0.180
|24
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|47
|1'24.732
|9.239
|0.069
|25
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|43
|1'24.734
|9.241
|0.002
|26
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|41
|1'24.848
|9.355
|0.114
|27
|97
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|48
|1'24.943
|9.450
|0.095
|28
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|50
|1'24.954
|9.461
|0.011
|29
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|44
|1'25.058
|9.565
|0.104
|30
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|40
|1'25.094
|9.601
|0.036
|31
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|39
|1'25.198
|9.705
|0.104
|32
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|40
|1'25.242
|9.749
|0.044
|33
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|45
|1'25.449
|9.956
|0.207
|34
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|49
|1'25.539
|10.046
|0.090
|35
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|42
|1'25.582
|10.089
|0.043
|36
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|49
|1'25.660
|10.167
|0.078
|37
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|44
|1'26.228
|10.735
|0.568
|38
|94
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|7
|1'28.020
|12.527
|1.792
|View full results
IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell puts Porsche on top in FP1
IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell takes pole in Porsche 1-2
Latest news
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.