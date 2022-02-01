Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
IMSA / Daytona 24 News

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"

By:
, News Editor

Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship full-timers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist are convinced that their Rolex 24 at Daytona win is a sign of things to come for the Acura team in 2022.

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"
Listen to this article

British pair Jarvis and Blomqvist took victory first time out in last weekend’s season-opener in the #60 Acura ARX-05 they shared with the team’s endurance driver Helio Castroneves and ‘fourth man’ Simon Pagenaud.

It marked MSR’s first win in the DPi ranks since it stepped up to IMSA’s top class last year as one of two one-car Acura squads, along with Wayne Taylor Racing, in the wake of the marque’s split from Team Penske.

Read Also:

MSR endured a difficult 2021 season with full-time drivers Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla, with Cameron ending up a distant fifth in the drivers’ championship.

But Jarvis, who made the move to the team following the end of Mazda’s DPi program last year, said the way the team performed at Daytona belied their lack of previous success.

 

“I was so impressed sat up on the pit wall throughout that race,” said Jarvis. “It was so calm and methodical, the way they went about approaching the race. It was like they had won the race 10 times already.

“I wasn't on the pit wall for the last hour, but up until that point, absolutely faultless, calm heads, and that's what wins you races. Full credit to the team.

“It's been an amazing experience so far. We've still got a full season to go, a lot of hard work to go. I've still got a lot to learn, I’m new to the car. And I just hope we can keep on getting better. This is the first of many.”

Blomqvist, for whom the Rolex 24 marked his first Daytona outing and his first IMSA race in the DPi class, added: “The atmosphere within the team has been splendid. I've really enjoyed my short time here at MSR. And to cap that off with a win on debut is fantastic.

“I would just like to thank Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer, team co-owners] for putting their faith in me and giving me this opportunity. And hopefully today I was able to repay a little bit of faith that they put in me. It's been great so far. So hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Speaking about his team’s new full-time driver line-up, Meyer joked that Jarvis’s performances at Mazda in 2021 made the team “use his name in vain a lot”, while adding that Blomqvist had impressed Shank enough to land the other seat during his first test outing for MSR.

 

Jarvis said that Shank had been “very honest” about the team’s 2021 struggles during his discussions about joining the team, but that ultimately it was an “easy decision” to sign up to drive the #60 Acura.

“I saw it from a different point of view [to Shank],” said the ex-Audi LMP1 driver. “Penske came into the championship [with Acura], Joest came into the championship [with Mazda]. And none of them blew anyone away in their first year. It's a really competitive championship.

“And to see that progression, I knew it's a team on the up. I knew they had huge amounts of capabilities. You saw the way they ran the IndyCar program. It was an easy decision for myself.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
Previous article

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Inging ditches Lotus in favour of new Toyota 86 GT300 car
Super GT

Inging ditches Lotus in favour of new Toyota 86 GT300 car

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet" Daytona 24
IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Meyer Shank Racing confirms Pagenaud for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing confirms Pagenaud for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Blomqvist on late LMP2 drama: "I'd have rather lost by more" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Blomqvist on late LMP2 drama: "I'd have rather lost by more"

NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround
Formula E

NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win Daytona 24
IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"
IMSA IMSA

MSR's IMSA full-timers say Rolex 24 win "just the beginning"

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime
IMSA IMSA

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
IMSA IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
6 h
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.