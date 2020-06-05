Top events
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal

shares
comments
Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal
By:
Jun 5, 2020, 2:15 PM

Nick Tandy has described the day he heard the news of Porsche ending its factory IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship effort as the "worst of my career".

On Thursday, Porsche announced that it will not continue its IMSA programme in the GT Le Mans class, which began in 2014, beyond the end of the 2020 season.

Tandy has been part of the CORE autosport-run squad since the beginning and has scored numerous successes, including helping the team scoop all the major GTLM titles in 2015.

That was also the year Tandy won the Le Mans 24 Hours outright, sharing the third LMP1 Porsche 919 Hybrid with Nico Hulkenberg and Earl Bamber.

Due to the fallout of the ‘dieselgate’ scandal, he was not able to contest overall victory in 2016 as Porsche scaled back to two cars.

“I feel more gutted about losing the IMSA programme than when I found out I wasn’t going to defend my Le Mans win,” Tandy told Motorsport.com.

“I’ve been part of it since the beginning and it’s always been my dream to race in IMSA and the United States. It’s the worst day of my motorsport career. And it’s not just me, it’s lots of people.”

He added: “I found out [on Wednesday, the day before the announcement] and I think a lot of key people involved did. It’s a huge shock to everyone.

“I’m sure Porsche will always be involved in sportscar racing and motorsport in general, but we just don’t know what the short-term plan is.”

Tandy will continue his final IMSA campaign as a factory Porsche driver when the season resumes next month for a behind-closed-doors two-hour-40-minute race at Daytona, sharing the #911 car with Frederic Makowiecki.

The pair, joined by endurance driver Matt Campbell, kicked off their season with a third place in the Rolex 24 at Daytona back in January.

Related video

Next article
Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020

Previous article

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Nick Tandy
Teams CORE autosport
Author Kevin Turner

Trending

1
Formula 1

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
WEC

WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021

4
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal
IMSA

Tandy "gutted" by Porsche's IMSA withdrawal

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020
IMSA

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020

NASCAR restart has given IMSA real confidence - Doonan
IMSA

NASCAR restart has given IMSA real confidence - Doonan

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children
Misc

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

IMSA working with Homeland Security on overseas racing personnel
IMSA

IMSA working with Homeland Security on overseas racing personnel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.