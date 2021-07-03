Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
IndyCar News

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

By:
, News Editor

Super Formula and FIA World Endurance Championship racer Tatiana Calderon will join the AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar squad for a one-day test next week at Mid-Ohio.

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Calderon, who also remains on the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team's books as a test and development driver, will pilot Sebastien Bourdais' #14 Dallara-Chevrolet on Tuesday July 6 following this weekend's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race.

The chance comes thanks to ROKiT, the primary sponsor of the #14 car that also backs the 28-year-old Colombian racer in Super Formula. 

Calderon said: “I’m very excited and thankful to the ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing team for this incredible opportunity. I started my single-seater career in the US [in Star Mazda, now Indy Pro 2000] and it has always been a dream to drive an Indy car one day.

"I’m sure it will be a great challenge and I can’t wait to have the experience to drive around Mid-Ohio on Tuesday, learn about the car and enjoy the chance to drive one of the fastest race cars on the planet.”

 

Calderon has no previous IndyCar experience but has tested Alfa Romeo F1 machinery on several occasions, on top of her single-seater campaigns in Super Formula, where she has raced since last year, and Formula 2.

AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt added: “We are looking forward to having Tatiana in the ROKiT Chevrolet! She has a lot of open wheel experience in different formula cars so I’m really interested to hear her feedback after driving an Indy car.

"Following the race weekend, the car setup should be in a good place where she can focus on driving and learning about the car. I think she will really enjoy it.”

So far this season, Calderon has only been able to contest the opening two races of the Super Formula season, as Japan's continued travel restrictions prevented her from being present in either of the two most recent events at Autopolis and Sugo.

Both of those races followed a week after her outings in the WEC, where she shares an Oreca 07-Gibson in the LMP2 class for Richard Mille Racing along with fellow female talents Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser.

shares
comments

Related video

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
Load comments

Trending

1
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

2
World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

3
NASCAR Cup

Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
NASCAR Cup

ECR Technologies now entirely owned by RCR

Latest news
Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

25m
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

12 h
Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Jul 1, 2021
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

Jul 1, 2021
Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NAS

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Jun 30, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery 00:50
IndyCar
22 h

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again 00:36
IndyCar
Jul 1, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 30, 2021

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 29, 2021

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation 00:38
IndyCar
Jun 22, 2021

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
ARC Bratislava ditches Ligier chassis for Oreca for Le Mans
Le Mans

ARC Bratislava ditches Ligier chassis for Oreca for Le Mans

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Tatiana Calderon More from
Tatiana Calderon
Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round Autopolis
Super Formula

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round

Calderon left perplexed by backwards step at Suzuka Suzuka
Super Formula

Calderon left perplexed by backwards step at Suzuka

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Trending Today

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

ECR Technologies now entirely owned by RCR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

ECR Technologies now entirely owned by RCR

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020
IndyCar IndyCar

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.