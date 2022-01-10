IndyCar announces broadcast start times for 2022 season

The first six races of the season will air on NBC, including the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding at noon (ET) Sunday, Feb. 27.

NBC Sports will also present the third consecutive year of the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on July 30-31 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, with the IndyCar race at noon (ET) Saturday, July 30 on NBC.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see NBC coverage beginning at 11am ET.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to NBC at 3pm ET Sunday, April 10, while the second Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville will be on network TV for the first time, airing at 3pm ET Sunday, Aug. 7 on NBC.

The season finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be presented at 3pm Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC.

Peacock will exclusively stream an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race for the first time in 2022 when the Honda Indy Toronto race will be held at 3pm ET Sunday, July 17.

Peacock will simulstream all races airing on NBC and all qualifying and practice sessions, as well as coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500, Indy Lights races, raceday warm-ups. Full-event replays of 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races also will be available on Peacock.

2022 NTT IndyCar Series TV schedule

Date Venue Broadcast Time (all ET) February 27 St. Petersburg NBC 12.00pm March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 12.30pm April 10 Long Beach NBC 3.00pm May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 12.30pm May 14 Indianapolis road course NBC 3.00pm May 29 Indianapolis 500 NBC 11.00am June 5 Belle Isle, Detroit USA Network 3.00pm June 12 Road America NBC 12.30pm July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12.00pm July 17 Toronto Peacock 3.00pm July 23 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC 4.00pm July 24 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC 3.00pm July 30 Indianapolis road course NBC 12.00pm August 7 Nashville NBC 3.00pm August 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network 6.00pm September 4 Portland International Raceway NBC 3.00pm September 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3.00pm