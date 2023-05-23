Subscribe
Previous / Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be "all or nothing" for McLaren Next / Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked

Marco Andretti experienced a close call in Monday’s Indy 500 practice session a lap before the crash that befell Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson.

Charles Bradley
By:
Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, wreck, crash

Wilson will miss this weekend’s race due to suffering a fractured vertabra. The crash occurred in the final hour of running when cars were practicing racing moves in the draft.

Santino Ferrucci had just passed Devlin DeFrancesco on the frontstretch, which led to Wilson apparently backing off in reaction to DeFrancesco’s slower car entering Turn 1.

The following Legge failed to slow in time, and her front-left wheel rear-ended Wilson’s rear-right corner, causing them both to spin and hit the wall.

Legge explained: “The cars in front were all checking up, I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up.”

Andretti will start his 17th Indy 500 from 24th on the grid – one spot ahead of where Wilson had qualified. He said the crash happened just behind him but wasn’t surprised after a near miss of his own just a lap earlier.

“It was in my mirror, but what's funny, before that happened – not funny – but literally a lap before that happened, we were in this string of cars, and I'm like, I can't believe how slow the pack is going,” he said. “It caught me out in [Turn] 3. I was way on the brakes, and I couldn't believe how slow they were going.

“So, I think from the looks of it, I only saw it from sitting in the race car, it looked like she just got caught out by how slow they were going.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Andretti echoed what Team Penske’s Will Power said on Monday about expecting “very fierce” racing from this year’s new aero package, because the 10 per cent extra downforce is allowing cars to run closer together in the pack without it being any easier to pass the car in front if you’re following a train of cars.

“It's become more of a track position race in the past five years,” Andretti added. “It's pretty tough to pass three or four back. I'm sure there's been a theme.

“I'm not sure what is actually causing that, but I think to be honest, the new aero rules just allow that snake to be even closer, so when you get the runs on people, you pop into clean air and drag, and the car you're trying to pass has a 20-car draft, so he beats you to the corner.

“So, it makes it very tough to pass. I think adding the downforce made that snake on the straightaway that you see even closer.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, Mario Andretti, Eric Bretzman

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, Mario Andretti, Eric Bretzman

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Despite starting from the eighth row of the grid, Andretti believes he has a much stronger race car than he was able to show in qualifying and can make progress towards the front in the 200-lap event.

“It makes it pretty difficult to make hay, but it is 500 miles, and we've seen this race end up crazy,” he said. “We're ready to fight. We have a car to fight.

“My car goes when it's behind other cars. It's comfortable and we can run a lot of throttle in race situations.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be "all or nothing" for McLaren

Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Automotive

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Marco Andretti More from
Marco Andretti
Marco Andretti confirmed for 18th attempt at Indy 500

Marco Andretti confirmed for 18th attempt at Indy 500

IndyCar

Marco Andretti confirmed for 18th attempt at Indy 500 Marco Andretti confirmed for 18th attempt at Indy 500

The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

IndyCar

The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more The top Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

eSpt Esports

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

F1 Formula 1

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe