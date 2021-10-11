IndyCar reveals Jones as new director of Indy Lights

Following last month’s announcement that IndyCar will take over sanctioning the final step on the Road To Indy from Andersen Promotions on Nov. 1, the series has revealed that Jones will oversee all operations and competition of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

Jones, 39, has won seven USAC national championships, including a record five Sprint Car titles and two Silver Crown titles, and has a total of 35 feature race wins between the Sprint Car, Midget and Silver Crown series.

Since 2015, Jones has filled competition and executive positions within USAC, starting off as national series competition director, leading the planning and operation of more than 75 USAC events around the United States in the Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget National Championship series. In 2019, Jones was promoted to USAC executive VP, helping to diversify the sanctioning body’s activity beyond open-wheel racing to youth racing, off-road competition, rally and sports car racing.

During his tenure, Jones was responsible for maintaining and executing annual rule books, managing sponsorship for each series, negotiating sanctioning agreements, personnel management and working as race director for the SRX Series in its inaugural season in 2021.

“My entire career has been in racing and moving to IndyCar and Indy Lights is the perfect next step,” said Jones. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow Indy Lights and expand its legacy and position as the ideal final step before the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It’s hard to put into words what joining an organization like IndyCar really means. When you’re in racing, you always want to be a part of the biggest and the best. This is a dream come true.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye said: “Because of his broad experience in and out of the cockpit, Levi is the perfect choice to become the director of Indy Lights. Levi is well respected in the racing industry and knows every angle of the sport as a driver, team owner, racetrack operator, and sanctioning body.

“We are excited to have Levi on board and look forward to the new era of IndyCar operating Indy Lights.”