Live: Watch the first round of WSK Super Master Series

Maglie (ITA), 30.01.2023: The WSK Champions Cup has just been archived after naming its first champions of the 2023 season, and the much-anticipated first round of the WSK Super Master Series is quickly approaching.

This is one of the most excellent championships of the WSK Promotion series, that will see the major international karting manufacturers and their official teams, challenging other top teams with an exceptional lineup of champions in all categories.

The first event of the series will take place at the South Garda Karting in Lonato from February 1st to 5th, 2023. The entry list is still growing compared to the last week's WSK Champions Cup, with 340 drivers making it to the track in this inaugural round of the WSK Super Master Series, which will take place on four circuits among the most important ones of Italy. In addition to the traditional circuits of Lonato and Sarno, the international karting tracks of Franciacorta and Cremona have been added this year. These new venues are ready to host the classic three international categories OKJ, OK, and KZ2, as well as the increasingly interesting MINI, which has been split into two age groups, 8-10 and 10-12 years old.

The calendar of the WSK Super Master Series:

1st Rd – 05/02/2023 LONATO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

2nd Rd – 19/02/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd – 30/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Round 1, South Garda Karting in Lonato:

Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2: free practice.

Friday, February 3: qualifying practice and heats.

Saturday, February 4: qualifying heats.

Sunday, February 5: Prefinals and Finals that will be available in Live Streaming from www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/ and https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

LINK: Entry List: http://www.wskarting.it/SERIES/WSK_SUPERMASTERSERIES

Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Sunday timetable

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.10 OKJ PREFINAL A



PREFINAL

Track 10.30 OKJ PREFINAL B 10.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A 11.05 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.35 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 11.55 KZ2 PREFINAL A 12.15 KZ2 PREFINAL B 12.35 OK PREFINAL A 12.55 OK PREFINAL B

OKJ FINAL



OKJ FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING







MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING







KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 15.20 FSTARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING







OK FINAL



OK FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants. A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years. And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport. Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events. Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend. Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event. The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary. In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.





