Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto2 / Aragon Race report

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

By:

An injured Raul Fernandez dominated the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix for the fifth win of the Ajo KTM rookie’s season after a late crash for poleman Sam Lowes.

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

MotoGP-bound Fernandez broke a bone in his hand last Friday in a training incident and underwent surgery to correct it, but showed no signs of it holding him back at Aragon as he qualified third and eased to victory.

Poleman Lowes got his Marc VDS Kalex into the lead at the start of the 21-lap contest, with Ajo teammates Remy Gardner and Fernandez following suit in grid order.

Fernandez quickly dispatched of Gardner into the Turn 12 left-hander, which allowed Lowes to open up a lead of over six tenths of a second.

Over the next few laps Fernandez was able to eat into Lowes’ advantage at the head of the pack, while Gardner didn’t have the pace to keep his hooks in his teammate.

By lap five Gardner had dropped 1.6 seconds off the lead duo, while Fernandez had moved ahead of Lowes a tour earlier to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

Fernandez’s gap quickly opened to a second by lap seven and would steadily grow by a few more tenths before Lowes’ race came to an end on the 13th tour when he crashed at Turn 7.

Now over six seconds clear of Gardner behind, Fernandez would continue to extend his lead to over eight seconds as he cruised to the chequered flag.

Gardner came under some pressure in the final two laps from the chasing Augusto Fernandez on the Marc VDS Kalex and Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro.

But the Australian was able to hold onto second through to the chequered flag to minimise his championship standings loss to just five points – his lead still a healthy 39 points going to Misano.

Augusto Fernandez was able to wipe a few more tenths out of Gardner’s advantage ahead of him, but the Marc VDS rider could do nothing to breach third ahead of Navarro.

A 1-2 for Raul Fernandez and Gardner has secured the teams’ title for Ajo Motorsport.

Aspar’s Aron Canet had a lonely ride to fifth ahead of Gresini Kalex of Fabio Di Giannantonio finished, while an impressive Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the other Speed Up bike on the 16-year-old’s fourth Moto2 start.

Aldeguer beat Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura in the latter stages, with Intact GP duo Tony Arbolino and Marcel Schrotter rounding out the top 10 – though a post-race time penalty would demote the latter to 11th behind MV Agusta’s Simone Corsi.

A crash for VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi on lap 10 has all but demolished his 2021 title hopes, the Italian now 72 points adrift of championship leader Gardner.

John McPhee was 20th and 47.756s off the victory on his Moto2 debut on the Petronas Sprinta bike, taking Jake Dixon’s place as his fellow Brit contests this weekend’s MotoGP race for Petronas SRT.

Aragon Moto2 - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
Kalex
2 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 5.408
3 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 6.824
4 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Boscoscuro B-21 7.051
5 44 Spain Arón Canet
Boscoscuro B-21 10.695
6 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Kalex 15.160
7 54 Fermín Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 16.730
8 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 17.085
9 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 17.704
10 24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 20.121
11 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 20.852
12 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 24.602
13 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 26.086
14 6 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 29.101
15 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 30.301
16 70 Belgium Barry Baltus
NTS 30.420
17 81 Manuel Gonzalez
MV Agusta 34.977
18 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
Kalex 35.789
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
NTS 36.036
20 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Kalex 47.756
21 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus
Kalex 47.834
35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex
22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex
72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex
19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex
75 Spain Albert Arenas
Boscoscuro B-21
40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex
97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex
12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex
74 Piotr Biesiekirski
Kalex
View full results

 

shares
comments
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Previous article

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

2 h
4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
MOT2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

14m
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
MOT2

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Sep 7, 2021
Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut

Sep 2, 2021
Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
MOT2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Aug 29, 2021
Triumph extends Moto2 engine supply deal for three more years
MOT2

Triumph extends Moto2 engine supply deal for three more years

Aug 26, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash Aragon
Moto3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Trending Today

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Noah Gragson goes back-to-back with Richmond Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson goes back-to-back with Richmond Xfinity win

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty to win Richmond Cup race

Latest news

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto2 Moto2

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
Moto2 Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.