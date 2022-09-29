Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 17th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Thailand is one of the several countries returning to the calendar in 2022 after a COVID-enforced absence, and concludes the triple header that began three weeks ago in Aragon.

The three title contenders are separated by just 25 points with four races to go, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo still at the top of the pile on 219 points, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia second on 201 points and Aleix Espargaro sitting third on the Aprilia with 194 points on board.

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:50

04:50

05:50

23:50

20:50

13:50

12:50

09:20

FP2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

 13:35

FP3

 03:50 04:50 05:50

23:50

20:50

 13:50

12:50

 09:20

FP4

 07:25 08:25 09:25

03:25

00:25

17:25

16:25

 12:55

Qualifying

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35

Warm up

03:40

04:40

 05:40

23:40

 20:40

13:40

12:40

09:10

Race 

08:00

09:00

10:00

04:00

 01:00

18:00

17:00

 13:30

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:50 - 05:35 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 09:05 - 09:50 BST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:50 - 05:35 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 08:25 - 08:55 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:05 - 09:45 BST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 05:00 BST
  • Race: 09:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:50 - 06:35 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 10:05 - 10:50 CEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:50 - 06:35 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 09:25 - 09:55 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:05 - 10:45 CEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm up: 05:40 - 06:00 CEST
  • Race: 10:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 29th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  23:50 - 00:35 ET / 20:50 - 21:35 PT

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2:  04:05 - 05:50 ET / 01:05 - 01:50 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 23:50 - 00:35  ET / 20:50 - 21:35 PT

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 03:25 - 03:55 ET / 00:25 - 00:55 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:05 - 04:45 ET / 01:05 - 01:45 PT
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 ET / 20:40 - 21:00 PT

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race:  04:00 ET /  01:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEST 

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEST
  • Race: 18:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:50 - 13:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:05 - 17:50 JST 

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:50 - 13:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 16:25 - 16:55 JST
  • Qualifying: 17:05 - 17:45 JST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 12:40 - 13:00 JST
  • Race: 17:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:20 - 10:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 13:35 - 14:20 IST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:20 - 10:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 12:55 - 13:25 IST
  • Qualifying: 13:35 - 14:15 IST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:30 IST
  • Race: 13:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Thailand MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

