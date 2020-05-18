MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure

shares
comments
Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure
By:
Co-author: Léna Buffa
May 18, 2020, 10:29 AM

Alex Marquez has admitted he is a "little bit worried" by the pressure of having limited time to prove himself worthy of a new Honda MotoGP contract this season.

Reigning Moto2 champion Marquez was promoted to a works Honda ride for 2020 on a one-year contract, but the coronavirus-induced delay to the season comes at a time when numerous 2021 deals are being completed.

Yamaha and Suzuki have already fixed their line-ups for next year, while KTM has made clear its intention to do so before the new campaign begins and the Petronas SRT squad is already in negotiations with Yamaha regarding Valentino Rossi.

However, Marquez finds himself in the unusual situation of having had no chance to prove himself worthy of his unexpected promotion to the seat alongside his elder brother Marc, which was vacated a year early by Jorge Lorenzo.

Read Also:

KTM rider Pol Espargaro has been linked to a Honda switch in 2021, although the Austrian marque has made it clear its intention to retain the Spaniard.

"At the moment, the coronavirus is not helping in this," Marquez said in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+ when asked if the condensed schedule would mean extra pressure. "If you can't demonstrate what you can do, then the teams are a little bit lost. 

"We have seen that the two Suzuki [riders, Alex Rins and Joan Mir, have been resigned], we saw also Marc, as well as the two Yamaha [riders, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo].

"Everything is open, and I think Ducati have their four bikes free [including both the factory and Pramac teams] - at least at the moment, because I think somebody has a contract already signed but they need to make it official.

"At the moment it's something that I'm a little bit worried about, because it's not helping me, but you have to be patient and wait [to see] what Honda's decision will be."

Read Also:

Marquez previously said he wasn't keen on the idea of being handed a new contract by default without having contested any MotoGP races.

His brother Marc admitted that the unusual situation surrounding contracts had the potential to change of complexion the early races once the season gets underway.

"Many riders don't have a contract at the moment and at this time of the season everything was done," said the reigning champion.

"I spoke with my brother because we've had a lot of time these last months and he's just looking forward to riding the bike and proving that he has the level, like all the other riders. Everybody is looking for a bike and looking to be a MotoGP rider.

"At the moment you just have to be patient and when the moment will arrive you'll have to do your 100 percent. But it's going to be a different kind of race, a lot of riders will push more than usual to get this contract."

Related video

Next article
When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'

Previous article

When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Detoxed" Alonso ready for F1 return, says Briatore

50m

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure
MGP

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure

When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'
MGP

When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'

KTM opposed Aprilia engine development request
MGP

KTM opposed Aprilia engine development request

Aprilia, KTM allowed to keep developing engines
MGP

Aprilia, KTM allowed to keep developing engines

Lorenzo return canned as MotoGP confirms wildcard ban
MGP

Lorenzo return canned as MotoGP confirms wildcard ban

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.