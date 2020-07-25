MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Andalusian Grand Prix?
The second race of the 2020 MotoGP season will take place at Jerez in Spain on July 26. Here's how you can watch the Andalusian Grand Prix from your country.
Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo is the firm favourite for the race, having claimed his maiden premier class victory at the same track last week.
Expect Quartararo to be challenged by factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales and the Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso for the top spot on the podium.
It would be interesting to see how Marc Marquez will fare in the race, having undergone a surgery on his right arm on Tuesday. Marquez was initially not expected to return until the third round at Brno in August, but the reigning champion arrived at Jerez on Thursday and has been declared fit for the race.
Both Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins will also take part in the Andalusian GP, despite suffering injuries in separate crashes last weekend.
What time does the Andalusian MotoGP start today?
The Spanish GP will get underway at Jerez at 2pm local time on Sunday, July 26. The race will last for approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by the podium ceremony.
- Date: Sunday 26th July 2020
- Start time: 2:00pm CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Andalusian MotoGP?
Here's how you can watch Sunday's MotoGP race at Jerez in your country.
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBCSN
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?
MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters offer on-demand coverage of MotoGP on their respective streaming services.
Weather forecast for Jerez
The Andalusian GP will take place in sunny conditions, with temperature expected to reach a whopping 38C in the afternoon. No rain is expected in Jerez on Sunday.
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Andalusian GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral