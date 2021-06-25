Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team
MotoGP / Dutch GP Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales topped the first practice session for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix just days after suffering his career-worst grand prix race weekend in Germany.

Winner of the last Dutch TT, Vinales comes into this weekend’s race weekend in despondent form after his worst-ever weekend as a MotoGP rider in Germany last time out when he qualified 21st and finished the race last.  

Unhappy with what he feels is a lack of respect from Yamaha in how it has handled his woes in 2021, Vinales admitted at Assen he will copy teammate Fabio Quartararo’s set-ups in a bid to find a solution to his problems.

MotoGP returns to Assen this season after a one-year hiatus after the 2020 Dutch TT was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Since MotoGP’s last visit, the track has been completely resurfaced, with Michelin bringing four front and rear tyres for the riders to evaluate this weekend.

The new surface meant top spot changed hands frequently over the first half of the session, with championship leader Quartararo setting the early pace on his Yamaha with a 1m36.752s.

Over the next 10 minutes the Hondas of Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia and Quartararo’s Yamaha’s teammate Maverick Vinales all took turns leading the timesheets.

With 15 minutes of the 45-minute session gone, Vinales headed the timesheets with a 1m33.442s.

With just under 20 minutes to go, Honda’s Espargaro returned to the top of the pole with a 1m33.392s as he too is looking to copy his teammate’s settings to try and better understand his RC213V.

Both Espargaro and Marquez have a new chassis to try this weekend at Assen, which made its debut in FP1 in the hands of the latter.

Vinales went fastest again with a 1m33.308s with just over 12 minutes to run in the session,  which stood as the benchmark until the final few seconds when the Yamaha rider improved to a 1m33.072s.

This would see out the session as the best lap, with Pol Espargaro on the Honda trailing him by 0.111 seconds.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins leaped up to third late on with a 1m33.501s, with Quartararo and Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati completing the top five.

Danilo Petrucci was the sole KTM representative in the top 10 in sixth at the end of FP1, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and LCR’s Nakagami falling in behind.

German GP winner Marquez was ninth on the new chassis, though did have a scare at the end of the session when he lost the rear of his RC213V coming into the Geert Timmer chicane and was forced to run through the gravel.

Completing the top 10 was the sister Aprilia of Lorenzo Savadori, who headed the factory Ducati team pair Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia, with world champion Joan Mir 13th on the Suzuki.

Miguel Oliveira was a low-key 14th on his factory KTM in FP1, with teammate Brad Binder 16th and sandwiching Valentino Rossi on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Franco Morbidelli’s injury replacement, Yamaha World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff, was 2.8s off the pace in last in his first dry MotoGP session after a crash in the second half of the session. 

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'33.072
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.183 0.111
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.501 0.429
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.633 0.561
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.887 0.815
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'33.939 0.867
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'33.993 0.921
8 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'34.004 0.932
9 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'34.048 0.976
10 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'34.098 1.026
11 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'34.245 1.173
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'34.265 1.193
13 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'34.299 1.227
14 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'34.422 1.350
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.431 1.359
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'34.491 1.419
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'34.510 1.438
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'34.916 1.844
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'35.253 2.181
20 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'35.292 2.220
21 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'35.506 2.434
22 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'35.961 2.889
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
23 h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

