MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda: Alex Marquez MotoGP deal depended on Moto2 success

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
1/10

Photo by: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
2/10

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing
3/10

Photo by: MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing, Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Leopard Racing

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing, Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Leopard Racing
4/10

Photo by: MotoGP

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing
5/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing
6/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez at the Honda HRC motorhome

Alex Marquez at the Honda HRC motorhome
7/10

Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

Alex Marquez at the Honda HRC motorhome

Alex Marquez at the Honda HRC motorhome
8/10

Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing
9/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing

Alex Marquez, Marc VDS Racing
10/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 18, 2019, 7:18 PM

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says Alex Marquez would not have been offered a works HRC ride for 2020 had he not won the ’19 Moto2 title.

On Monday, Honda confirmed six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s brother Alex would take the seat vacated by Jorge Lorenzo, who retired from racing at the conclusion of Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix. Alex was linked to the seat almost immediately after Lorenzo’s retirement announcement on Thursday, with Motorsport.com revealing that a deal was close to being agreed.

A one-year deal was signed earlier on Monday evening, securing MotoGP’s first ever brother rider pairing.

Speaking to the press, Puig said: “This is a completely unusual circumstance [to have brothers as team-mates]. I think we’ve never seen this in racing ever. It’s quite a peculiar situation.

“It is what it is, but it’s clear that if Alex had not achieved the Moto2 world title we would never have offered him this opportunity. But he did, and they are brothers. So, next year they will be brothers and rivals.”

Read Also:

LCR riders Johann Zarco and Cal Crutchlow were thought to be the likely options before Alex’s name came into consideration.

When asked by Motorsport.com why Honda chose a rookie over an experienced rider, Puig commented: “We decided that this was the guy we wanted to choose. As I said before, he is Moto2 world champion and we think it’s a nice opportunity also for us and for him

“We believe, if you don’t consider his name, I think that any rider that wins a world title deserves a rider or deserves the chance to have these opportunities. The only [contentious] factor here is the surname.”

Read Also:

Marc has reiterated several times throughout the weekend that the decision on his team-mate was not his, but would be pleased if it was to be his brother.

Puig stated on Monday evening that the elder Marquez did not “interfere” with negotiations.

“I’ll tell you that Marc did not interfere at all,” he added. “Of course, when we asked him: ‘You want your brother [as a teammate]?’. Of course he will say yes.

“But he was not really going to far for this. But if you ask him, it’s normal. If you ask if you’re happy your brother is in the team, he will say yes. But the conversation was not with Marc, the conversation was with Alex and his manager, which is Emilio [Alzamora – who is also Marc’s manager].”

Puig also doesn’t believe Marc Marquez will become distracted by the performances of his brother, claiming “I think Marc will not get distracted by anything other than to win”.

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

