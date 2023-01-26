Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Next / The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
MotoGP News

KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season

The factory KTM squad has unveiled its colours for the 2023 MotoGP season on Thursday morning ahead of its seventh season in the premier class.

Lewis Duncan
By:
KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season
Listen to this article

The Austrian manufacturer made its debut in MotoGP in 2017 and will be looking to mount a serious charge for the championship for the first time after ending 2022 fourth out of six in the constructors' table.

KTM has refreshed its line-up at its factory squad for 2023, with four-time race winner Jack Miller stepping over from Ducati to replace Miguel Oliveira – who took both of KTM's 2022 wins and will race for RNF Aprilia this year – as Brad Binder's teammate.

The Austrian squad has a largely unchanged MotoGP livery for 2023, retaining its familiar orange and dark blue colour scheme and Red Bull title sponsorship branding.

"Joining up with the KTM family again it is all starting to feel rather 'real' now," Miller said. "I've been thinking about this moment for quite a long time. Finally getting to see the 2023 colours, myself in the suit and all the preparation for the season ahead.

"It's amazing to be back here at KTM and to be catching up with everybody; it's a special little taste before we get down to action in Malaysia."

"It has felt like a long off-season already so I'm more than excited to get back to the track and to get started again," Binder added.

"My fourth year in the class, and I feel like our best chance so far to really achieve something will be in 2023. We're ready to go, so let's get to Sepang and see what those first days bring us."

Binder finished 2022 sixth in the standings for the second year in a row, with the South African earning a reputation as a 'Sunday man' for his consistent race results despite average qualifying performances.

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

He was just one point shy of new teammate Miller, whose sole win in Japan in 2022 on the Ducati kept him fifth overall.

Miller was offered a one-year Pramac deal by Ducati for 2023, but turned it down in favour of a two-season factory team contract with KTM – who previously approached the Australian back in 2019 to take the departing Johann Zarco's place in its squad.

The Australian also finished runner-up in the Moto3 championship in 2014 with KTM.

KTM's title partnership with Red Bull has allowed it to forge closer working ties with the Formula 1 team of the same name over the last year.

The Austrian manufacturer has been utilising this partnership by working with the Red Bull F1 squad at its base in Milton Keynes to develop the aerodynamic package of the RC16 MotoGP bike.

KTM will once again field a satellite team in 2023, although the Tech3 squad has been rebranded as GasGas Factory Racing – which is a subsidiary brand of KTM, though Tech3 will still race an RC16.

shares
comments
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Previous article

Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Next article

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023 Ducati Corse launch
MotoGP

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

The Reaume Brothers Racing shop in Mooresville, N.C., sustained “significant” damage in a fire Thursday morning and three people were treated for injuries.

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Five red flags disrupted the first practice session of race week for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Filipe Albuquerque putting the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura on top.

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make his first MotoGP race start since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix with a wildcard entry for KTM at this year's Spanish GP in April.

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem
Formula 1 Formula 1

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been criticised by a House of Lords peer for being "deeply discourteous and unprofessional" in failing to reply to human rights concerns.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form Prime

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Following Suzuki's decision to quit MotoGP, both of its former riders have landed at Honda for 2023. But perhaps its biggest signing from the now-defunct team could instead be a highly-rated technical manager. Is Ken Kawauchi the right man at the right time to steer HRC back to glory?

MotoGP
5 h
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Prime

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew members absorbed into other operations.

MotoGP
Jan 14, 2023
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years Prime

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.