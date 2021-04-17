Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Following the opening double header in Qatar, MotoGP returns to action this weekend at the Portimao Circuit. Here's how you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend in your country.

What time does the Portuguese MotoGP start today?

The Portuguese GP will get underway at 13:00 local time (+1 GMT) on Sunday.

The race distance is set at 25 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, April 18, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 14:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Doha MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Doha MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Doha MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

