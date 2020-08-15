MotoGP
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

By:
Aug 15, 2020, 8:53 AM

Maverick Vinales topped a mixed-conditions third practice for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix to bag a Q2 place in qualifying, while teammate Valentino Rossi missed out.

Heavy overnight rain left the Red Bull Ring damp for the start of FP3, though a drying line was appearing as bikes took to the track for the 45-minute session.

Top spot changed hands several times on the damp track, with Danilo Petrucci on the Ducati, Suzuki’s Alex Rins, Vinales on the Yamaha and Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira taking turns heading the standings.

Oliveira’s lap of 1m31.460s set 15 minutes in stood as the benchmark for around 10 minutes, before Johann Zarco guided his Avintia Ducati to top sport with a 1m31.029s.

As Zarco set that lap, several riders had fitted slicks to their machines and were beginning to light up the timing screens.

Honda’s Alex Marquez set the first representative dry tyre lap with 16 minutes to go, deposing Zarco with a 1m30.038s.

The reigning Moto2 world champion improved to a 1m28.576s, before Dovizioso assumed control of the timesheets with a 1m27.380s.

The Ducati rider carved into that lap on his following two tours, improving to a 1m26.198s, a 1m25.747s, and then a 1m25.479s.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro took over top spot briefly, but Dovizioso usurped this with a 1m24.832s – a laptime just a tenth outside of the pace needed to make an improvement on the combined times.

Vinales proved there was potential to improve on the combined times in the closing stages, jumping up to seventh overall with a 1m25.715s to move into the Q2 places.

A 1m24.317s would put Vinales top of the FP3 timesheet and third overall to cement his place in Q2, though KTM’s Espargaro remained fastest on the combined times by virtue of his FP1 lap.

Dovizioso was third in the session and second overall, with Jack Miller fourth on combined times on his Pramac Ducati after ending FP3 second.

Oliveira was fifth in FP3 with a 1m24.508s which bagged him a Q2 place along with Joan Mir (Suzuki), seventh-placed Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo – who fired in a 1m24.611s at the death to edge Zarco by 0.044s in on the combined times in 10th to grab the last Q2 place.

The top 10 in FP3 was completed by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, but both will join Rossi and Brno race winner Brad Binder (KTM) in the first part of qualifying.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'24.317
2 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'24.363 0.046
3 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'24.426 0.109
4 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'24.434 0.117
5 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'24.508 0.191
6 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'24.517 0.200
7 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'24.525 0.208
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'24.611 0.294
9 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'24.663 0.346
10 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'24.961 0.644
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'25.021 0.704
12 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'25.039 0.722
13 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'25.048 0.731
14 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'25.189 0.872
15 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'25.318 1.001
16 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'25.434 1.117
17 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'25.467 1.150
18 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'25.468 1.151
19 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'25.480 1.163
20 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'25.653 1.336
21 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'26.019 1.702
22 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'29.105 4.788
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Lewis Duncan

