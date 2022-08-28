2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set

Listen to this article

We now know which 16 drivers are locked into the postseason after a wild, rain-affected, wreck-marred regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

14 drivers were locked in prior to the race, but both Ryan Blaney and Martim Truex Jr. were in a position of uncertainty. A new winner mould mean that one of them would be eliminated, and with 25 points between the two drivers, they had to fight from the drop of the green flag.

It all went wrong for Blaney early, getting collected in a wreck near the end of the first stage. Truex did well to narrow the gap, earning 15 stage points and coming to within 10 points of his playoff rival. But then, it was Truex involved in an incident on the backstretch.

As the laps ticked away, Truex was fighting hard to stay above Blaney in points when chaos struck. The pack hit wet track and most of the field crashed. It was Austin Dillon squeezing his way through. The race eventually resumed, but Dillon hung on to win his way into the playoffs.

Truex just missed out, a mere three points behind Blaney.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 2040 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 2025 3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 2020 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2019 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2014 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2013 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 0 2013 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 2012 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 2 2012 10 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2011 11 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2010 12 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 1 2009 13 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 2007 14 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 1 2006 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 2006 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 1 2005