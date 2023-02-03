Clash at the L.A. Coliseum: Entry list, how to watch, schedule & more
NASCAR is back in action this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The pre-season exhibition race returns to the purpose-built 0.25-mile track to unofficially kick off the 2023 season.
Of the 36 entries, all teams in possession of a charter, 27 will make the main event. There is a provisional for the highest finishing driver in 2022 points, should they need it. That would first go to reigning champion Joey Logano, and then championship runner-up Ross Chastain.
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum on-track schedule
Saturday, February 4
- (Schedule is tentative and subject to change; all times EST.)
- 3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
- 8:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, February 5
- 5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Clash heat races - FOX
- 8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Clash main event - FOX
Race weekend format
Single-car qualifying
- Single vehicle qualifying will occur on Saturday, February 4th following the scheduled practice.
- Qualifying will be single vehicle one (1) round, 3 laps, one (1) warm-up, two (2) timed.
- Qualifying order will be determined by 2022 Owner Points (lowest to highest).
- If there are more than 40 entries to this Event, the fastest four (4) open teams will transfer into the Heat Races.
Heat Races - 4 Heat Races / 25 Laps each
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
- Heat race lineups will be set by Qualifying
- Fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 1
- Second fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 2
- Third fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 3
- Fourth fastest qualifier - Pole for Heat 4, etc
- The top five (5) from each race advance through to The Clash
- Remaining five (5) finishing positions from each heat continue through to the Last Chance Qualifier Race 1 and the Last Chance Qualifier Race 2 with their starting position being determined by where they finished in their heat races.
Last Chance Races - 2 LCQ Races / 50 Laps each
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
Last Chance Qualifier Race 1
- Those that did not advance from Heat 1 & 3.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 1 will be on the Pole.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 3 will be on the outside Pole.
- Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #1. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #3
Last Chance Qualifier Race 2
- Those that did not advance from Heat 2 & 4.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 2 will be on the Pole.
- The 6th place finisher from Heat 4 will be on the outside Pole.
- Lineup - Inside row positions 6-10 from Heat #2. Outside row positions 6-10 from Heat #4
LCQ 1 & 2
- Top three (3) from both LCQ 1 and LCQ 2 advance through to The Clash.
- The remaining drivers are eliminated from the remainder of the Event.
The Clash
- Only completed green flag laps will be counted toward the official race distance
- 27 Drivers will start The Clash main event.
- 26 starting drivers are locked in through their finishes in the heat races, LCQ 1, and LCQ 2.
- 27th and final spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 season points standing who did not already earn a starting position in The Clash.
Major stories ahead of the new season
The Clash will serve as the unofficial start to the 2023 season, and will be the first opportunity to see new driver/team combinations on track. Most notable among them is Kyle Busch, moving from Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years to join Richard Childress Racing.
NASCAR also released a slew of rules changes this past week, including the addition of wet weather tires at certain oval races and the banning of Chastain's world-famous wall-riding maneuver.
Future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick will be running his final season at the Cup level this year, deciding to retire after 2023. His 60 wins and 2014 Cup Series championship already put him in elite company, but he's not quite done yet.
NASCAR even has a new owner at the highest level of the sport, with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson joining Petty GMS (now Legacy Motor Club) as a co-owner and part-time driver.
Practice groups
|Group 1 Drivers
|Group 2 Drivers
|Group 3 Drivers
|Kyle Larson
|Ross Chastain
|Joey Logano
|William Byron
|Denny Hamlin
|Christopher Bell
|Daniel Suarez
|Chase Briscoe
|Chase Elliott
|Austin Cindric
|Austin Dillon
|Tyler Reddick
|Alex Bowman
|Kyle Busch
|Ty Gibbs
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Kevin Harvick
|Chris Buescher
|Aric Almirola
|Erik Jones
|Bubba Wallace
|Michael McDowell
|Justin Haley
|Ryan Preece
|AJ Allmendinger
|Brad Keselowski
|Todd Gilliland
|Harrison Burton
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ty Dillon
|Corey Lajoie
|Noah Gragson
|BJ McLeod
|Cody Ware
|JJ Yeley
Clash entry list
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Trackhouse Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
TrackHouse Racing
|
Chevrolet
