Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again Next / NASCAR enacts several changes to its appeals process
NASCAR Cup / North Wilkesboro All-Star Race News

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

A revived North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, and the format for this highly anticipated race weekend has finally been revealed.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Listen to this article

The starting lineup will be determined by two 60-lap heat races. The lineup for the heats will be determined by a pit stop competition where each team must complete a four-tire stop.

The All-Star Open will be 100 laps with the top-two finishers advancing into the main event, along with the Fan Vote recipient. There will be a break around Lap 40.

The main event will be 200 laps around the .625-mile legendary short track, with a break around the halfway point. Both green-flag and yellow-flag laps will count with normal NASCAR Overtime rules in effect.

North Wilkesboro hasn't hosted a Cup race since 1996, and the track hasn't been repaved in over 40 years.

Although teams will have three sets of sticker tires in addition to the set they start on, only one set will be available after the midway break in the main event.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, it’s important for NASCAR to honor our history while moving towards the future,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer. “The combination of the Next Gen cars on one of NASCAR’s first – and most exciting – tracks will deliver a full weekend of racing that fans will not forget. While the All-Star Race has previously been used to test new formats and technologies, we wanted this year’s format to showcase the historic return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

There are currently 22 drivers locked into the race (in alphabetical order): Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

"This format has an old-school, short-track feel to it---just like it should be for a return to North Wilkesboro,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Dale Jr. had some fantastic ideas and it was fun to work with him alongside NASCAR to pull this all together.  I’m thankful for Dale’s passion for this entire project and I think we’ve landed on something that both the fans in the stands and those watching on television will absolutely love.  We want everyone after the race to smile and say ‘Wow, that was fun!’”

Added NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.: “The star of this year’s All-Star Race is the track. The history, the nostalgia, the surface - just being back at North Wilkesboro. People have wanted traditional racing back at North Wilkesboro for decades, and that’s what’s most important - that’s what this format delivers. The Pit Crew Challenge puts a lot of pressure on the teams, and with a 100-lap Open and a 200-lap All-Star Race, I’m excited to sit back alongside the fans and watch the racing we’ve all wanted for a long time.”

The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. EST.

shares
comments

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again

NASCAR enacts several changes to its appeals process
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with penalties yet again

NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Bristol

NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for F1 2023 car

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for F1 2023 car Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for F1 2023 car

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1 Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.