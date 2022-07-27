Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR Next / Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Indy, Ty Gibbs to sub again

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

On Wednesday, 23XI Racing released the following statement:

“Following medical evaluations after his wreck at Pocono Raceway last Saturday, Kurt Busch has not been cleared by the NASCAR medical team to return to competition this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Ty Gibbs will once again fill in for Kurt in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return."

Busch, 43, was involved in a hard wreck in the final round of qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway but was not medically cleared by NASCAR to compete in the following day’s race.

Busch has already won this season and qualified for the Cup Series playoffs. He has been granted a medical waiver for missing the races.

He released his own statement on Wednesday: "After undergoing further medical evaluations this week, I have not been cleared to race Indy at this time. I remain dedicated to focusing on my recovery and getting back on the track and will continue to work closely with NASCAR's medical team and my own team of doctors. I'm thankful to 23XI and my sponsors for supporting me and also putting my health first, and to Ty for stepping in to race the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota TRD. I am proud of his debut and know he will represent the 45 well again this weekend."

Gibbs, 19, did an admirable job filling in for Busch last week in what was his first Cup Series start.

He had to start the race from the rear of the field due to the driver change the repairs made to Busch’s No. 45 and elected to lay back early-on as he tried to get a feel for the Next Gen car.

Gibbs remained on the lead lap throughout the race, navigated green-flag pit stops, avoided any on-track incidents and flirted with a top-15 finish before finally settling in at 16th.

Read Also:

The Indy Road Course may well prove more amenable to Gibbs.

He has demonstrated to be a talented road racer, winning on the Daytona Road Course in his first Xfinity Series start last season. He’s also won at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Road America.

shares
comments

Related video

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR
Previous article

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR
Next article

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Round 22 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season..

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

It hasn’t been hard for Ty Gibbs to find the spotlight in his young NASCAR career but then again, how could he not?

Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Indy, Ty Gibbs to sub again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Indy, Ty Gibbs to sub again

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR

Daniil Kvyat doesn’t view a move to NASCAR as a career reset or restart but for now it will be his primary focus.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.