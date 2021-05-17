Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
NASCAR Cup / Darlington News

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Packages now on sale as limited-capacity venues continue to open up – and three tracks announce full grandstand availability for the first time.

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

NASCAR is set to welcome fans back to almost every race in the 2021 season, including COTA and Daytona, with tickets now on sale.

During the pandemic, NASCAR has been leading the way in welcoming fans back to races. In July 2020, 20,000 attended the Bristol Motor Speedway, which was the largest attendance for any sporting event in the US since the pandemic began.

And it looks to continue the trend throughout the 2021 season. Tickets and hotel packages are now on sale at Motorsport Tickets for the majority of the year’s races, including races at COTA, Watkins Glen, Indianapolis and Daytona. 

Three tracks – Daytona, Darlington and Kansas – have revealed they will allow full grandstand capacity for their upcoming races in the summer and fall.

Each circuit will have protocols in place in accordance with local health guidelines. For instance, at COTA, facemasks will be mandatory in grandstands, all tickets are electronic, and food, beverage and souvenir kiosks will not accept cash. This will allow limited capacity crowds to attend NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and World Truck Series races throughout the season.

Denny Hamlin is currently leading the Cup Series driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry. Austin Cindric is leading the Xfinity Series, while John Hunter Nemechek leads the Camping World Truck Series.

The regular season continues right through the year, with the Playoffs beginning in September with the Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8 races leading to the winner-takes-all Championship 4 event, which takes place on November 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Ticket and hotel packages for races across the season are available to book now with Motorsport Tickets.

shares
comments
Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

Previous article

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Event Darlington

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

3h
3
Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

4h
4
Sprint

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results

5
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Latest news
NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NAS

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

59m
Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Video Inside
NAS

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

2h
Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

16h
Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Video Inside
NAS

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

20h
Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track
NAS

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

May 14, 2021
Latest videos
Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’ 09:24:17
NASCAR Cup
16h

Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’ 09:24:16
NASCAR Cup
16h

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021 09:24:15
NASCAR Cup
16h

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover 09:24:14
NASCAR Cup
19h

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover? 09:21:10
NASCAR Cup
May 14, 2021

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

New Super Formula car completes wind tunnel tests
Super Formula Super Formula

New Super Formula car completes wind tunnel tests

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results
Sprint Sprint

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results

Carbir wins UK S2000 championship
Road racing Road racing

Carbir wins UK S2000 championship

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

Latest news

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.