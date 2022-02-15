Tuesday Daytona 500 complete practice results

A pack of Fords led the way at the end of the first session with defending race winner Michael McDowell on top of the charts at 192.736mph. There were no incidents.

Positon Driver Speed (mph) 1 Michael McDowell 192.736 2 David Ragan 192.666 3 Todd Gilliland 192.649 4 Brad Keselowski 192.600 5 Chris Buescher 192.571 6 Martin Truex Jr. 191.184 7 Bubba Wallace 191.160 8 Denny Hamlin 191.152 9 Kurt Busch 191.144 10 Kyle Busch 191.127 11 Chase Elliott 191.026 12 Alex Bowman 190.998 13 Kyle Larson 190.949 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 189.930 15 Christopher Bell 189.486 16 Kevin Harvick 189.266 17 Greg Biffle 188.178 18 Noah Gragson 188.088 19 Cody Ware 185.582 20 William Byron 185.353 21 Austin Dillon 184.953 22 Daniel Suarez 184.881 23 Tyler Reddick 184.472 24 Daniel Hemric 183.264 25 Harrison Burton 183.512 26 Austin Cindric 183.482 27 Timmy Hill 182.919 28 Corey LaJoie 182.778 29 Aric Almirola 182.630 30 Ross Chastain 182.611 31 Ty Dillon 182.448 32 Chase Briscoe 182.175 33 Joey Logano 182.149 34 JJ Yeley 181.984 35 Erik Jones 181.800 36 Justin Haley 181.283 37 Cole Custer 181.072 38 Landon Cassill 180.567 39 Ryan Blaney 180.549 40 Jacques Villeneuve 180.469 41 Kaz Grala 179.258 42 BJ McLeod 177.616

CLICK HERE to see how to watch all the action this week at Daytona International Speedway. 42 cars are entered for this weekend's event with 40 positions up for grabs.

The six drivers not locked in are Jacques Villeneuve, Greg Biffle, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley.