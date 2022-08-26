Tickets Subscribe
Zane Smith returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2023, adds Cup races
NASCAR Truck News

Craftsman returns as title sponsor of NASCAR Truck Series

The NASCAR Truck Series will be presented by Craftsman once again in 2023.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Craftsman, the original title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series, will return in 2023.

Stanley Black & Decker, the world's largest tool company, has agreed to a title sponsorship deal with the third tier of NASCAR's three national divisions. 

It will be branded as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which was the original name of the division from its inception in 1995 through 2008.

"Stanley Black & Decker is an innovative company that has a rich history in our sport and these new agreements connect our brands in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR.

“We know NASCAR fans are brand loyal and recognize how important tool performance is in racing. We are excited to see how this official partnership deepens the connection with our racing community while also bringing back CRAFTSMAN, the brand that started it all in the Truck Series.”

Read Also:

The announcement came Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees,” said Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker.

“From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics,  CRAFTSMAN has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done. The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our CRAFTSMAN brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

