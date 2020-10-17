Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

The Ford developmental driver is making her Truck debut this weekend and will transition full-time to the series next year.

She is the 2020 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year and ended the season third in the championship standings.

“We are very happy with Hailie’s progress as demonstrated in her first year as a part of our Ford Performance driver development program” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Continuing with the consistency from DGR-Crosley, Hailie is ready to make the step to the NASCAR Truck Series providing some intense competition and great racing.”

Read Also: Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Deegan will continue with DGR-Crosley, owned by David Gilliland. The team competes in both the ARCA and Truck Series and has one victory at the Truck level, coming last year with Tyler Ankrum.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Hailie progress in the ARCA Menards Series this season and prepare for the next step in her racing career, moving up to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021,” said David Gilliland, co-owner, DGR-Crosley. “I’m happy DGR-Crosley can be part of her learning process as she transitions to the next level of competition and we’re all excited to start prepping for next season with her.”

Previously, the 19-year-old won three races in what was the K&N Pro West Series before joining the Ford camp at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

“I am excited for this next step in my career with Ford Performance,” said Deegan. “I have raced trucks in the off-road world but to now have the opportunity to race trucks next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a dream come true. I have some great partners already behind me for next season. We have a few primaries still available and I hope that we can fill these up in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for Daytona 2021 to get here.”

Related video