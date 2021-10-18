Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"
Super Formula / Motegi II News

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues

By:
, News Editor

Tatiana Calderon has revealed her comeback Super Formula race last weekend at Motegi was plagued by throttle issues, which she suspects contributed to her race-ending crash.

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues

Calderon was making her first appearance in Japan’s premier single-seater series since April’s second round of the season at Suzuka, having missed the previous three races owing to her FIA World Endurance Championship commitments and Japan’s strict quarantine rules amid the global health crisis.

However, her comeback didn’t go according to plan, as she crashed out of 15th place on the 17th lap of 35 after losing the rear exiting Turn 2.

Calderon had suffered an off in practice on Saturday due to a problem with her Drago Corse car’s throttle pedal – which had the knock-on effect of damaging the engine, necessitating a change overnight and demoting her to the back of the grid for the race.

The Colombian said she suspected a repeat of that issue may have been a contributing factor to the first non-finish of her tenure in Super Formula.

“It’s been a really frustrating weekend in all aspects,” Calderon told Motorsport.com. “Starting in free practice, we had an issue with the throttle, so I went off at the last corner and when I came back to the pits we had to fix a few things and we couldn’t run new tyres.

“It was going to be very difficult in qualifying without having had any new tyre laps. It was also starting to drizzle [in Q1] and my engineer miscalculated the times, so we were supposed to do two push laps, and we only did one.

“FP2 was also a nightmare because it was my first real experience of this car in the wet, we did maybe two laps because there were so many red flags and I went off at Turn 7.

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond Drago CORSE

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond Drago CORSE

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“In the race, the start was ok, the first few laps I was in the group but then I made a mistake at the last corner and the anti-stall kicked in, so I lost a lot of time there. Then the safety car came, and we decided to go for slicks, which was the right call.

"I was struggling so much to put any temperature in the tyres and in Turn 1 I lost the rear. As I tried to correct the slide, I felt something was still wrong with the throttle, like it got stuck [open], and I hit the wall. We are investigating it, but I felt something was wrong.”

Calderon will stay in Japan for the final round of the season at Suzuka next weekend, which will force her to skip the clashing WEC round in Bahrain, and hopes to be able to end her second season in Super Formula on a high note.

“Of course, it’s not the way I wanted to finish my comeback race in Japan, but the conditions were very tricky for everybody and that was partly why I made some mistakes,” she added.

“We’ll take all that knowledge forward to the final round at Suzuka, and hopefully we can have a clean weekend and get back into the rhythm.”

shares
comments

Related video

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"

Previous article

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus" Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"

Nojiri admits to "inferiority complex" after taking SF title Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nojiri admits to "inferiority complex" after taking SF title

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Tatiana Calderon More from
Tatiana Calderon
Final two Super Formula races key to Calderon's future
Super Formula

Final two Super Formula races key to Calderon's future

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans
Le Mans

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022 Calderon Mid-Ohio testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Drago Corse More from
Drago Corse
The SUPER GT team boss fuelled by a failed F1 dream
Super GT

The SUPER GT team boss fuelled by a failed F1 dream

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round Autopolis
Super Formula

Calderon ruled out of Autopolis Super Formula round

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

Trending Today

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner

Latest news

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues
Super Formula Super Formula

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"

Nojiri admits to "inferiority complex" after taking SF title
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Nojiri admits to "inferiority complex" after taking SF title

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.