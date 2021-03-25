Japan's premier single-seater series experimented last year with doubling the usual 100-second OTS allocation in last year's second race at Suzuka, in a move widely seen as a trial for the 2021 campaign.

Now series organisers JRP have announced that 200 seconds of OTS will become the standard in 2021, with a maximum usage of 100 seconds.

Cars were fitted with tighter restrictors for this week's Fuji Speedway test in order to preserve the fuel that would be needed for the increased boost, causing a slight reduction in top speeds.

It has also been confirmed that last year's shorter race distances will be maintained for 2021, which means there will be no in-race refuelling for a second consecutive season, but making at least one tyre change (between lap 10 and the final lap) remains mandatory.

Super Formula 2021 race distances:

Date Venue Laps Distance April 3-4 Fuji Speedway 41 187.083km April 24-25 Suzuka 30 174.21km May 15-16 Autopolis 42 196.308km June 19-20 Sugo 53 190.09km August 28-29 Motegi 35 168.035km October 2-3 Okayama 51 188.853km October 30-31 Suzuka 30 174.21km As previously reported by Motorsport.com, qualifying will return to being held on Saturday, as was common practice prior to 2020, following a 90-minute practice session. An additional 30-minute practice session will take place before the race on Sunday, effectively replacing the short eight-minute warm-up that took place between qualifying and the race last year. Qualifying itself retains the three-part shootout format used in Formula 1, with Q1 split into two groups. The top seven from each group progress to Q2, while the fastest eight drivers in the second segment will progress into the Q3 pole shootout. The dropped score points system used last year to help those drivers missing races due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place for 2021. Only a driver's best five scores out of seven will count towards the championship. Also unchanged is the points system itself, with a race win being worth 25 points. Points will be awarded to the top three qualifiers on a 3-2-1 scale. Weekend schedule for Fuji All times JST (GMT +9) Saturday April 3 Free practice 1 - 0900-1030

Qualifying - 1440-1544 Sunday April 4 Free practice 2 - 0925-0955

Race (41 laps or 70 minutes) - 1320 Motorsport.tv will continue to broadcast every race of the Super Formula season live in 2021 for free. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for further information.