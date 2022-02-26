Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races
Super Formula News

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season

Team Goh has landed Red Bull sponsorship for its first season as an independent Super Formula outfit.

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Last month it was revealed that Kazumichi Goh's eponymous squad would break away from previous partner Team Mugen to contest Japan's top single-seater series with a two-car attack in 2022.

Honda junior Ren Sato and fellow rookie Atsushi Miyake were signed as the team's drivers.

Now the team has revealed that the #53 car driven by Sato will be decked out in Red Bull's famous colours, with the 20-year-old Japanese driver also becoming part of the Red Bull Junior Team.

The sister #55 machine of former SRS-F graduate Miyake will run in a predominantly grey-and-white livery.

Both cars will be run by the Team Servus operation that had predominantly worked on the #15 side of the Mugen garage in recent seasons, as well as the ARTA Honda SUPER GT team.

#55 TEAM GOH

#55 TEAM GOH

Photo by: TEAM GOH

It has also been revealed that former Honda Formula 1 boss Masashi Yamamoto has been brought on board to work alongside team boss Kazuhiro Ikeda in a team director role.

A Goh statement said that the squad is "expecting Yamamoto’s leadership to assist in the team’s desire to support young drivers", while hoping that "the team under Yamamoto’s leadership will eventually produce a World Champion".

"Firstly, I would like to thank team owner Mr [Kazumichi] Goh and Team Principal Ikeda for welcoming me as Team Director," commented Yamamoto. "Both the drivers, the team and myself are all rookies and I am extremely excited to be involved in such a 'rookie year'.

"Aside from being totally committed to each race throughout the season, I want to ensure that we share the excitement with our motorsport fans and that we continue to build and boost motorsport culture in order that we can bring the enjoyment to a bigger audience."

Goh tying up with Red Bull continues a relationship between the energy drink company and Super Formula that dates back to 2017, when Mugen expanded to a second car for now-AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly.

 

Nirei Fukuzumi, Dan Ticktum, Pato O'Ward and Juri Vips all raced in the championship subsequently with Red Bull support.

It also raises the prospects of Red Bull sending one of its international junior drivers to Super Formula again in 2023, having not done so since COVID-19 prevented Vips from taking up his Mugen seat in 2020.

Team Goh's 2022 colours will be revealed to the public at Suzuka next weekend during the Motorsports Fan Thanks Day event that precedes the opening pre-season test on March 7-8.

shares
comments

Related video

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races
Previous article

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Peugeot delays WEC return until after Le Mans 24 Hours
Video Inside
WEC

Peugeot delays WEC return until after Le Mans 24 Hours

Subaru shakes down modified 2022 BRZ SUPER GT challenger Subaru Fuji testing
Super GT

Subaru shakes down modified 2022 BRZ SUPER GT challenger

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

More from
Atsushi Miyake
How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance
Super Formula

How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance

Goh opts for all-rookie line-up for first Super Formula season
Super Formula

Goh opts for all-rookie line-up for first Super Formula season

Baguette headlines Nissan SUPER GT ‘shootout’ test line-up
Video Inside
Super GT

Baguette headlines Nissan SUPER GT ‘shootout’ test line-up

More from
Team Goh
Goh explains rationale for starting own Super Formula team
Super Formula

Goh explains rationale for starting own Super Formula team

Could Goh hand snubbed Sasahara a Super Formula lifeline?
Super Formula

Could Goh hand snubbed Sasahara a Super Formula lifeline?

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America Road America
IndyCar

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America

Latest news

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season
Super Formula Super Formula

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races

Richard Lyons: The “nobody” with a place in SUPER GT history
Super GT Super GT

Richard Lyons: The “nobody” with a place in SUPER GT history

How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance
Super Formula Super Formula

How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.