Autopolis SUPER GT: Mugen Honda claims pole by 0.007s

After taking over from teammate Toshiki Oyu, who topped the opening segment of qualifying, Sasahara posted a time of 1m31.770s to extend Honda’s streak of pole positions to four in the Oita Prefecture-based circuit.

Takuya Izawa looked set to make it an all-Honda Dunlop front row with a time of 1m32.068s, carrying on the good work of teammate Hiroki Otsu who set the second quickest time in Q1.

However, with just seconds to go in qualifying, Rookie Racing Toyota driver Oshima demoted the Nakajima Racing team to third with an impressive effort of 1m31.777s. However, the #14 GR Supra is one of three Toyotas that will take a penalty in the race for an unauthorised engine change.

Newly-crowned Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri made it three Hondas in the top four with a time of 1m32.128s in the ARTA NSX-GT, edging out the top Nissan GT-R of Ronnie Quintarelli (NISMO) by just over two tenths of a second.

In his first SUPER GT outing of the year, Sacha Fenestraz qualified the #37 TOM’S Toyota in sixth position, albeit over a second off the pace of Sasahara’s pace-setting Honda.

Real Racing Honda boosted its hopes of cutting the deficit to the points-leading Kunimitsu team after Bertrand Baguette qualified a strong seventh with the stage two fuel restrictor, ahead of the SARD Toyota driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen.

Kondo Nissan will start ninth on the grid after Daiki Sasaki missed the Q2 cut by just 0.027s, with Cerumo Toyota next up in 10th thanks to a 1m32.782s effort by Hiroaki Ishiura.

Fresh off scoring its first win in five years at Sugo, the Impul Nissan team qualified 11th in the hands of ex-Formula 2 driver Nobuharu Matsushita, beating the #36 TOM’S Toyota driven by Yuhi Sekiguchi.

Saddled with the highest Stage 3 fuel restrictor, the Kunimitsu Honda squad could qualify no higher than 13th with reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto at the wheel with a best time of 1m33.070s.

Hybrid Prius takes GT300 pole

#31 TOYOTA GR SPORT PRIUS PHV apr GT Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The hybrid-powered apr Toyota Prius dominated qualifying to claim its first GT300 pole position since 2016, aided by a Balance of Performance break.

With the size of the air restrictor on the #31 Prius PHV GR Sport increased to 2020 levels, Yuhki Nakayama set the pace in the opening segment of qualifying before teammate Koki Saga posted a time of 1m42.039s in Q2 to clinch pole position by just under three tenths of a second.

The championship-leading Subaru team belied its 100kg of success ballast to book a spot on the front row, courtesy of a 1m42.316s effort by Hideki Yamauchi in the #61 R&D Sport BRZ.

The Saitama Toyopet squad underlined the pace of GT300-spec cars with Hiroki Yoshida putting the #52 GR Supra third on the grid, beating the #65 LEON Racing Mercedes of Togo Suganami.

While championship leaders Takuto Iguchi and Yamauchi put in a strong performance to secure a spot on the front row, their nearest rivals Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami missed the Q2 cut by just 0.077s, qualifying a disappointing 18th in the #56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

Third in the championship, Atsushi Miyake and Yuui Tsutsumi, were also eliminated in the first leg of qualifying and will line up 25th in the #244 Max Racing Toyota Supra.

Motorsport.tv is showing the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live, including this weekend's Autopolis race. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.