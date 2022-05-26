Suzuka SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Listen to this article

The 52-lap Suzuka 300km precedes a two-month summer break, so success at the famous Japanese Formula 1 venue will be vital for each team to wrap up the first part of the season on a positive note.

Nissan has ruled the roost at Suzuka in recent years, with the #23 NISMO car of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda unbeaten in the last three races there, but the introduction of the all-new Z to replace the old GT-R - which was the clear class of the field at Suzuka - could change things altogether.

Honda in particular showed very strong pace at Suzuka in pre-season testing, and one of its three Bridgestone teams, the locally-based Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) comes into the race low on success ballast but high on motivation to turn around a poor start to the season.

Suzuka has also been a happy hunting ground for Dunlop in the past, so look for the NSX-GTs of Nakajima Racing (Takuya Izawa/Hiroki Otsu) and Mugen (Toshiki Oyu/Ukyo Sasahara) to likewise take advantage of their low success ballast.

In the Nissan camp, Mitsunori Takaboshi will be back in action after his huge crash at Fuji, which will only have strengthened the determination of he and NDDP Racing teammate Katsumasa Chiyo to claim their first GT500 win.

Toyota has traditionally struggled for performance at Suzuka, but Rookie Racing's championship leaders Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima will be looking to score solid points despite carrying 46kg of ballast.

In the GT300 class, GT3 cars have ruled the roost for the opening two rounds of the season, with Kondo Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami leading the championship after their win at Okayama ahead of Ryuichiro Tomita and Riki Okusa, who won last time out at Fuji.

Look for Subaru pair Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi to make up for a disappointing showing at Fuji in their BRZ around a track that ought to favour the lighter, nimbler GT300-rules cars, as well as the so-called 'Mother Chassis' entries. Likewise, the Max Racing Toyota squad (Atsushi Miyake/Kimiya Sato) will also be hoping to emulate their 2021 success at Suzuka.

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka, Round 3

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday May 28

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Friday)

Sunday May 29

Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Saturday)

Race (52 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka, Round 3

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y Reiji Hiraki Yusuke Tomibayashi 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y Yoshiaki Katayama Roberto Merhi 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M Seiji Ara Tsubasa Kondo 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y Kei Cozzolino Takeshi Kimura 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Taiyou Ida Yuya Hiraki 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y Ryohei Sakaguchi Ryosei Yamashita 52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Takayuki Aoki Yusaku Shibata Current SUPER GT championship standings GT500 class: Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast 1 Rookie Racing Toyota Kazuya Oshima

Kenta Yamashita 23 46kg 2 Kunimitsu Honda Naoki Yamamoto

Tadasuke Makino 18 36kg 3 NISMO Nissan Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda 15 30kg 4 TOM'S Toyota Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 12.5 25kg 5 ARTA Honda Tomoki Nojiri

Nirei Fukuzumi 11 22kg 6 Impul Nissan Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine 9.5 19kg 7 Cerumo Toyota Yuji Tachikawa

Hiroaki Ishiura 8 16kg 8 NDDP Nissan Katsumasa Chiyo

Mitsunori Takaboshi 6 12kg 9 Bandoh Toyota Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi 3.5 7kg 10 SARD Toyota Yuhi Sekiguchi

Yuichi Nakayama 3 6kg 11 Real Racing Honda Koudai Tsukakoshi

Nobuharu Matsushita 3 6kg 12 Kondo Nissan Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki 1.5 3kg 13 Mugen Honda Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara 0.5 1kg GT300 class (top 10): Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast 1 Kondo Nissan Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 22 66kg 2 Gainer Nissan Ryuichiro Tomita

Riki Okusa 15 45kg 3 UpGarage Honda Takashi Kobayashi

Kakunoshin Ota 15 45kg 4 LEON Mercedes Naoya Gamou

Takuro Shinohara 11 33kg 5 Subaru Takuto Iguchi

Hideki Yamauchi 9.5 29kg 6 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari Kei Cozzolino

Naoki Yokomizo 8 24kg 7 Drago Corse Nissan Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 7.5 23kg 8 LeMans Audi Satoshi Motoyama

Yoshiaki Katayama 6 18kg 9 Gainer Nissan Hironobu Yasuda

Keishi Ishikawa 5 15kg 10 Goodsmile Mercedes Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka 4 12kg