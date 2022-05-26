Suzuka SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT makes its first visit of the year to the legendary Suzuka Circuit this weekend for the third round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can follow all the action.
The 52-lap Suzuka 300km precedes a two-month summer break, so success at the famous Japanese Formula 1 venue will be vital for each team to wrap up the first part of the season on a positive note.
Nissan has ruled the roost at Suzuka in recent years, with the #23 NISMO car of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda unbeaten in the last three races there, but the introduction of the all-new Z to replace the old GT-R - which was the clear class of the field at Suzuka - could change things altogether.
Honda in particular showed very strong pace at Suzuka in pre-season testing, and one of its three Bridgestone teams, the locally-based Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) comes into the race low on success ballast but high on motivation to turn around a poor start to the season.
Suzuka has also been a happy hunting ground for Dunlop in the past, so look for the NSX-GTs of Nakajima Racing (Takuya Izawa/Hiroki Otsu) and Mugen (Toshiki Oyu/Ukyo Sasahara) to likewise take advantage of their low success ballast.
In the Nissan camp, Mitsunori Takaboshi will be back in action after his huge crash at Fuji, which will only have strengthened the determination of he and NDDP Racing teammate Katsumasa Chiyo to claim their first GT500 win.
Toyota has traditionally struggled for performance at Suzuka, but Rookie Racing's championship leaders Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima will be looking to score solid points despite carrying 46kg of ballast.
In the GT300 class, GT3 cars have ruled the roost for the opening two rounds of the season, with Kondo Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami leading the championship after their win at Okayama ahead of Ryuichiro Tomita and Riki Okusa, who won last time out at Fuji.
Look for Subaru pair Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi to make up for a disappointing showing at Fuji in their BRZ around a track that ought to favour the lighter, nimbler GT300-rules cars, as well as the so-called 'Mother Chassis' entries. Likewise, the Max Racing Toyota squad (Atsushi Miyake/Kimiya Sato) will also be hoping to emulate their 2021 success at Suzuka.
SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka, Round 3
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday May 28
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Friday)
Sunday May 29
Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Saturday)
Race (52 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)
How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka, Round 3
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ritomo Miyata
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|B
|
Hiroki Katoh
Yuui Tsutsumi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Reiji Hiraki
Yusuke Tomibayashi
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Y
|
Yoshiaki Katayama
Roberto Merhi
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|M
|
Seiji Ara
Tsubasa Kondo
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Y
|
Kei Cozzolino
Takeshi Kimura
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|D
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Seita Nonaka
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Y
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
|B
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Busou Drago Corse
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|
Y
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuya Hiraki
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Ryosei Yamashita
|52
|Saitama Toyopet GB
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|B
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|B
|
Hideki Mutoh
Iori Kimura
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|D
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|Subaru/R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|D
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|B
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|D
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Takayuki Aoki
Yusaku Shibata
Current SUPER GT championship standings
GT500 class:
|Pos.
|Team/Car
|Drivers
|Points
|Ballast
|1
|Rookie Racing Toyota
| Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|23
|46kg
|2
|
Kunimitsu Honda
| Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|18
|36kg
|3
|NISMO Nissan
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|15
|30kg
|4
|TOM'S Toyota
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|12.5
|25kg
|5
|ARTA Honda
| Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|11
|22kg
|6
|Impul Nissan
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|9.5
|19kg
|7
|Cerumo Toyota
| Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura
|8
|16kg
|8
|NDDP Nissan
| Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|6
|12kg
|9
|Bandoh Toyota
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|3.5
|7kg
|10
|SARD Toyota
| Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|3
|6kg
|11
|Real Racing Honda
| Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|3
|6kg
|12
|Kondo Nissan
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|1.5
|3kg
|13
|Mugen Honda
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|0.5
|1kg
GT300 class (top 10):
|Pos.
|Team/Car
|Drivers
|Points
|Ballast
|1
|Kondo Nissan
| Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|22
|66kg
|2
|Gainer Nissan
| Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|15
|45kg
|3
|UpGarage Honda
| Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|15
|45kg
|4
|LEON Mercedes
| Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|11
|33kg
|5
|Subaru
| Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|9.5
|29kg
|6
|Pacific CarGuy Ferrari
| Kei Cozzolino
Naoki Yokomizo
|8
|24kg
|7
|Drago Corse Nissan
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|7.5
|23kg
|8
|LeMans Audi
| Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|6
|18kg
|9
|Gainer Nissan
| Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|5
|15kg
|10
|Goodsmile Mercedes
| Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|4
|12kg
