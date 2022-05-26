Tickets Subscribe
Super GT / Suzuka News

Suzuka SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT makes its first visit of the year to the legendary Suzuka Circuit this weekend for the third round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can follow all the action.

Suzuka SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Listen to this article

The 52-lap Suzuka 300km precedes a two-month summer break, so success at the famous Japanese Formula 1 venue will be vital for each team to wrap up the first part of the season on a positive note.

Nissan has ruled the roost at Suzuka in recent years, with the #23 NISMO car of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda unbeaten in the last three races there, but the introduction of the all-new Z to replace the old GT-R - which was the clear class of the field at Suzuka - could change things altogether.

Honda in particular showed very strong pace at Suzuka in pre-season testing, and one of its three Bridgestone teams, the locally-based Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) comes into the race low on success ballast but high on motivation to turn around a poor start to the season.

Suzuka has also been a happy hunting ground for Dunlop in the past, so look for the NSX-GTs of Nakajima Racing (Takuya Izawa/Hiroki Otsu) and Mugen (Toshiki Oyu/Ukyo Sasahara) to likewise take advantage of their low success ballast.

In the Nissan camp, Mitsunori Takaboshi will be back in action after his huge crash at Fuji, which will only have strengthened the determination of he and NDDP Racing teammate Katsumasa Chiyo to claim their first GT500 win.

Toyota has traditionally struggled for performance at Suzuka, but Rookie Racing's championship leaders Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima will be looking to score solid points despite carrying 46kg of ballast.

In the GT300 class, GT3 cars have ruled the roost for the opening two rounds of the season, with Kondo Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami leading the championship after their win at Okayama ahead of Ryuichiro Tomita and Riki Okusa, who won last time out at Fuji.

Look for Subaru pair Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi to make up for a disappointing showing at Fuji in their BRZ around a track that ought to favour the lighter, nimbler GT300-rules cars, as well as the so-called 'Mother Chassis' entries. Likewise, the Max Racing Toyota squad (Atsushi Miyake/Kimiya Sato) will also be hoping to emulate their 2021 success at Suzuka.

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka, Round 3

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday May 28

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Friday)

Sunday May 29

Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Saturday)

Race (52 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka, Round 3

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

37

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Sacha Fenestraz

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

Bridgestone

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Team Mugen

Dunlop

16

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi
4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Reiji Hiraki

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Spain Roberto Merhi
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M

Japan Seiji Ara

Japan Tsubasa Kondo
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y

Japan Kei Cozzolino

Japan Takeshi Kimura
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

Y

 

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuya Hiraki
50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

Japan Ryosei Yamashita
52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Iori Kimura
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Yusaku Shibata

Current SUPER GT championship standings

GT500 class:

Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast
1 Rookie Racing Toyota Japan Kazuya Oshima
Japan Kenta Yamashita		 23 46kg
2

Kunimitsu Honda

 

 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
Japan Tadasuke Makino		 18 36kg
3 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 15 30kg
4 TOM'S Toyota

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 12.5 25kg
5 ARTA Honda Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Japan Nirei Fukuzumi		 11 22kg
6 Impul Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 9.5 19kg
7 Cerumo Toyota Japan Yuji Tachikawa
Japan Hiroaki Ishiura		 8 16kg
8 NDDP Nissan Japan Katsumasa Chiyo
Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi		 6 12kg
9 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 3.5 7kg
10 SARD Toyota Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Japan Yuichi Nakayama		 3 6kg
11 Real Racing Honda Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi
Japan Nobuharu Matsushita		 3 6kg
12 Kondo Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 1.5 3kg
13 Mugen Honda

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

 0.5 1kg

GT300 class (top 10):

Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast
1 Kondo Nissan Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira

 22 66kg
2 Gainer Nissan Japan Ryuichiro Tomita
Japan Riki Okusa		 15 45kg
3 UpGarage Honda Japan Takashi Kobayashi
Japan Kakunoshin Ota		 15 45kg
4 LEON Mercedes Japan Naoya Gamou
Japan Takuro Shinohara		 11 33kg
5 Subaru Japan Takuto Iguchi
Japan Hideki Yamauchi		 9.5 29kg
6 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Naoki Yokomizo		 8 24kg
7 Drago Corse Nissan

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide

 7.5 23kg
8 LeMans Audi Japan Satoshi Motoyama
Japan Yoshiaki Katayama		 6 18kg
9 Gainer Nissan Japan Hironobu Yasuda
Japan Keishi Ishikawa		 5 15kg
10 Goodsmile Mercedes Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi
Japan Tatsuya Kataoka		 4 12kg
