Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

shares
comments
Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
By:

Will Davison admits he's facing "massive pressure" as Scott McLaughlin's replacement at Dick Johnson Racing, but says he's confident of being a title contender next season.

Davison will return to DJR for the 2021 Supercars campaign, leading an all-new line-up alongside ex-Erebus driver Anton De Pasquale.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is tipped to drive the famous #17 entry, which IndyCar-bound McLaughlin took to three consecutive titles over the past three seasons.

While the squad is undergoing a transition beyond its drivers, with Team Penske relinquishing its ownership stake, there shouldn't be any short-term danger to its powerhouse status.

Factors helping that include retaining engineering guru Ludo Lacroix, and a wider stability of the category's technical regulations.

With that in mind, Davison admits there's pressure coming in off the back of a record-breaking sweep of titles.

However he says it's the sort of pressure every driver wants to face.

“[It’s] massive pressure, but that’s good, that's what you want," he said following his first laps in a DJR Mustang.

"You want the best car, and it’s on me. That’s motorsport in general, I’ve been around it a long time, there’s always pressure to perform.

“There’s nowhere to hide, but I couldn’t be happier to have such an awesome team, awesome car and professional show around me.

“I’m not scared of anything. [I’ll] just get in there, have a good crack and we’ll see what we can do.”

Davison will be coming off the back of a rollercoaster of a 2020, a positive opening round in Adelaide followed by a shock axing from the Tickford line-up during the pandemic break due to a sponsor exit.

He only made one more competitive appearance, re-joining Tickford to partner Cam Waters to second place at the Bathurst 1000, before being named as a DJR driver for 2021.

Davison is now looking to make the most of his return to a full-time drive, the 38-year-old targeting the title.

"I kept believing during the year that if you stay positive and work hard, anything is possible," he said.

"I've been around this game long enough to ride the waves and the ups and downs.

"To get this crack at my stage of my career, I still feel like I'm capable of my best season yet and capable of going for a championship. To know I've got the best team in the game behind me is pretty special."

Davison says he's also looking forward to working with De Pasquale, and will be willing to share his experience with the young gun if and when required.

"Anton is ready to step up. He's been in the game three years now and he's clearly an incredibly fast young guy," said Davison.

"I think I'm at that stage where I've got the experience, I can see the bigger picture and I think we can work well together. I can maybe help him in some areas to get the most out of himself and I'm happy to do that, to make sure we're both up there getting the results for the team.

"I'm sure we're going to be equally working together to race hard but get the results for the team. I don't think he's going to need too much help from me, but I'll be there to assist him in any way I can.

"And I'm sure he'll be there cracking the whip to speed me up as well..."

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Previous article

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham
Vintage Vintage / News

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

NAPA extends support of Chase Elliott and No. 9 team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NAPA extends support of Chase Elliott and No. 9 team

BUSCH: JR Motorsports hires communications director
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

BUSCH: JR Motorsports hires communications director

Latest news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Trending

1
IMSA

Cameron confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2021

4h
2
DTM

BMW may be absent from DTM grid at start of 2021

8h
3
Vintage

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

4
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Turkish GP

4h
5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin
Supercars

Davison feeling "massive pressure" replacing McLaughlin

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag
Supercars

Supercars unveils new logo, hashtag

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

BJR confirms Hazelwood re-signing
Supercars

BJR confirms Hazelwood re-signing

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.