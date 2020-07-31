Davison joins Network 10 for Supercars TV coverage

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner was due to contest the 2020 Supercars season for 23Red Racing, but the Phil Munday-owned entry had to close operations after just two rounds following the loss of title sponsor Milwaukee tools.

The 37-year-old will make a Supercars return of sorts, taking the role of a TV pundit alongside Network 10 regulars Scott Mackinnon and Kate Peck for the first of the two rounds at Darwin, as well as the visit to Townsville in late August.

Davison’s partner Riana Crehan works as a pitlane reporter for Supercars, but has been sidelined from work due to staffing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 marks the final year of free-to-air-broadcaster Network 10’s coverage of Supercars, which includes a mix of live and delayed broadcasts on Ten.

Seven West Media is now expected to take over the FTA coverage of the championship, with pay TV giant Fox Sports remaining the primary broadcaster.

Seven, now headed by former Supercars CEO James Warburton, carried live coverage of Supercars between 2007 and ‘14, and has bagged TV rights for both the TCR Australia and S5000 series for 2020.