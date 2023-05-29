Supercars lands new Perth deal

Supercars has signed a two-year extension with the state government that will see Wanneroo Raceway continue to host the Perth SuperSprint.

The circuit has been a regular on the Supercars calendar since the early 1970s.

Previously the event was promoted by the WA Sporting Car Club, which owns and operates Wanneroo Raceway, however more recently Supercars has taken over the promotion, negotiating with the government and then renting the circuit from the club.

"We are thrilled to have struck this new deal with the WA Government, delivered through Tourism WA and the WA Sporting Car Club to race in Perth until at least the end of 2025," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This partnership demonstrates the strong commitment of all parties involved to grow the sport in Western Australia.

“It helps us to encourage young West Australian drivers to follow their careers to the top of Australian motorsport, like current Championship leader Brodie Kostecki and current Bathurst champion Garth Tander.

“The Wanneroo circuit is steeped in history and is a favourite among fans and drivers alike, so we're delighted to be able to continue racing there."

The new Perth deal locks in one piece of the 2024 calendar puzzle as Supercars looks to shore up its schedule.

Among the events yet to be locked in is the season-opening Newcastle 500, which requires a new agreement with the New South Wales government and the City of Newcastle.

There are still question marks over the Australian Grand Prix, that contract also up this year, while work on a return to New Zealand continues.

A delegation from Supercars recently visited the Taupo circuit across the ditch, that now the front-runner to host a potential return next season.

However that too will ultimately depend on government funding with talks between Supercars and the NZ government ongoing.

Supercars is looking at expanding from its current 12-round schedule as soon as next season, with a Singapore Grand Prix slot also on the table.

The likes of Winton, Phillip Island and Queensland Raceway are all also without a Supercars round as it stands.