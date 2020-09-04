Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The format will be mostly the same for the second blast around the Townsville streets, with three 110-kilometre races, each requiring a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

Saturday's action will feature a three-part qualifying session culminating in a Top 10 Shootout followed by the first of the three races.

On Sunday there will be two rapid-fire 10-minute qualifying sessions, setting the grids for the second and third races.

The same tyre regulations will be in use as well, with teams limited to five new sets of soft-compound Dunlop rubber from the start of Qualifying 1 onwards.

This weekend could be pivotal in Townsville specialist Jamie Whincup's title bid. With just four events to go this season, making more in-roads on Scott McLaughlin's 123-point series lead would go a long way to setting up a championship showdown at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

When is the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

Saturday's action will kick off with a pair of practice sessions, the first of which starts at 10:00am AEST. They will be followed by a three-part qualifying session, starting at 12:45pm AEST and culminating in a Top 10 Shootout at 1:20pm.

On Sunday the first of two back-to-back qualifying sessions starts at 10:40am AEST, with races at 1:05pm AEST and 3:40pm AEST.

There is a small tweak to the schedule for Sunday, with the final heat set to finish an hour earlier than it did last weekend.

Saturday 5th August 2020

Rookie Session: 9:20-9:40 AEST

Practice 1: 10:00-10:30 AEST

Practice 2: 11:20-11:50 AEST

Qualifying 1: 12:45-12:55 AEST

Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST

Top 10 Shootout: 13:20-13:45 AEST

Race 1: 15:40-16:48 AEST

Sunday 6th August 2020

Qualifying Race 2: 9:40-9:50 AEST

Qualifying Race 3: 10:00-10:10 AEST

Race 2: 12:05-13:13 AEST

Race 3: 14:40-15:48 AEST

How can I watch the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Townsville will start at 9:45am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the Fox Sports telecast will begin at 9:30am AEST before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.