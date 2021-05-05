Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Vintage News

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Jean Alesi and Marco Werner have both spoken out following their controversial clash in a historic Formula 1 race at Monaco.

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

Ex-F1 racer Alesi’s Ferrari 312B3 and the Lotus 77 of three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Werner were battling for the lead of the Monaco Historic GP race for 1973-76 F1 cars when they collided.

Leader Alesi was sent into the barriers on the start/finish straight and out of the race. Werner, who had taken pole by 1.9 seconds, continued to take the chequered flag but was then handed a penalty that dropped him to third.

Alesi was critical of his German rival. “He has no respect for the cars,” said the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix winner.

“Obviously we were 'racing' but it's not the race of my life. I was enjoying it, sliding this fantastic car around the streets of Monaco, but twice he touched me out of the chicane.

“He had a lot more torque than my car. Already that's a warning [to him] that I had to shift from first to second gear quite slowly, so exit of Loews, the exit of chicane, exit of Rascasse – I had a slow shift, but nothing happened [technically-wise] to the car, that's the way it is.

“It was really unprofessional, especially in the spirit of this great event.”

Read Also:

Jean Alesi

Jean Alesi

Photo by: ACM

But Werner, who says a clutch issue hampered his start and helped Alesi jump ahead, was also unhappy with the Ferrari driver.

“I tried to have a good race and take every chance I could get, so I stayed close and hoped for mistakes from Alesi,” said Werner. “I was the faster one. If the race had ended like that, it would have been a great performance for our sport and it would have been OK for me to finish second behind such a great ex-F1 star.

“Unfortunately, everything turned out differently. He missed a shift and I was just too close to avoid contact. That’s it… A small moment that changed a lot. I would have liked to make a move to overtake [after] his mistake and win the race. That was not possible, I could not avoid a contact.

“I would never have done it on purpose. Anyone who knows about collisions of formula cars knows that I actually had a very high risk of flying over his wheel into a big catastrophe! I could have lived with second place, I would never do a bad manoeuvre.”

Werner, who has faced criticism from elements of social media but support from some of those within historic racing, also pointed out his own enthusiasm for such events.

“It is an unbelievable pity that such a race incident has turned into such a thing,” he added. “It was not good for our sport.

“I've been doing a few races in historic motorsport on and off for a few years now. I love these old cars and their history. I myself have a Tyrrell Formula 1, my winning 1992 Monaco GP F3 support Ralt and a beautiful Lotus 22 Formula Junior.

“People accuse me of lacking respect for the cars without knowing that I drove this Ferrari twice in Monaco.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Previous article

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Vintage
Author Kevin Turner

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

3h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

5h
4
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

18h
Latest news
Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash
Vint

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

1h
Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Video Inside
Vint

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Apr 25, 2021
Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Apr 14, 2021
Jordan 191 set to feature in new Masters F1 demos
Vint

Jordan 191 set to feature in new Masters F1 demos

Mar 6, 2021
Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival
Vint

Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival

Aug 15, 2019
Latest videos
Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari 00:41
Vintage
Apr 26, 2021

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: Late 60s, early 70s 04:47
Vintage
Jul 5, 2020

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: Late 60s, early 70s

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: GT40 doors and fires 03:46
Vintage
Jul 5, 2020

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: GT40 doors and fires

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: 2018 Le Mans Classic Start 05:00
Vintage
Jul 4, 2020

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: 2018 Le Mans Classic Start

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: Group C start 04:20
Vintage
Jul 4, 2020

Le Mans Classic Retrospective: Group C start

More from
Kevin Turner
Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Video Inside
Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements
Formula 1

F1 rule changes: In defence of making necessary improvements

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime
Formula 1

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

O’Ward excited by Formula 1 test but "heart's with IndyCar"
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward excited by Formula 1 test but "heart's with IndyCar"

Latest news

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash
Vintage Vintage

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jordan 191 set to feature in new Masters F1 demos
Vintage Vintage

Jordan 191 set to feature in new Masters F1 demos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.