Silverstone W Series: Powell profits from Wohlwend error to win
Alice Powell snatched victory in the W Series race at Silverstone, passing Fabienne Wohlwend for the lead just five minutes before the chequered flag.
The Brit took the top step of the podium at her home race with a 1.3 second advantage for Racing X, her second win of the season after taking victory at the season opener in Austria.
Powell started on pole but Wohlwend took the lead off the line, leading for most of the race.
But Powell snatched back the top spot with minutes to go after the Bunker Racing driver went wide coming out of Club, making a mistake under braking to allow the Brit up the inside.
It was Wohlwend’s highest-ever finish in the series, with her previous best a third place at the Red Bull Ring.
Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick completed the podium for Veloce Racing, with Emma Kimilainen (Ecurie W) in fourth, W Series Academy member Nerea Marti in fifth and last year’s championship runner-up Beitske Visser in sixth.
Before the race got underway, Visser was forced to make a last minute engine change in her M Forbes Motorsport due to a mechanical issue.
She had a bad start from fourth, slipping back to seventh, while Miki Koyama (Sirin Racing) stalled on the grid before eventually getting off the line as the marshalls ran to help her.
Wohlwend was into the lead after the first few turns, with Powell down to second and Chadwick sitting comfortably in third.
Pulling was on the back of Visser by the fourth lap, with Abbie Eaton, driving for Ecurie W, also heaping pressure on Belen Garcia (Scuderia W) for ninth.
With ten minutes of the half-hour race completed, Powell was following close behind Wohlwend for the lead, with a four second gap behind her to Chadwick.
On lap seven, Eaton passed Garcia into ninth as Vicky Piria of Sirin Racing challenged Jess Hawkins (Racing X) for 11th.
By lap nine, Wohlwend appeared to be struggling, with Powell closing in on her on Wellington straight.
Koyama came to a stop in the run off area on the outside of Village with a technical issue ending her race and prompting a full safety car.
As the safety car ended with seven minutes to go, Wohlwend maintained her lead, with Powell in second, before Powell passed her two minutes later.
Kimilainen was right on the gearbox of Chadwick in the challenge for third but was unable to pass.
Visser, Moore and Pulling tussled for sixth with seconds to go, with Visser eventually emerging in front ahead of Moore in seventh and Pulling in eighth.
Garcia was out on the last lap, suffering damage to her rear suspension after making contact with Hawkins.
Race results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Entrant
|Delay
|1
|27
|Alice Powell
|Racing X
|2
|5
|F.Wohlwend
|Bunker Racing
|1.919
|3
|55
|Jamie Chadwick
|Veloce Racing
|4.030
|4
|7
|Emma Kimiläinen
|Ecurie W
|5.784
|5
|32
|Nerea Martí
|W Series Academy
|8.483
|6
|95
|Beitske Visser
|M. Forbes Motorsport
|9.090
|7
|26
|Sarah Moore
|Scuderia W
|10.491
|8
|49
|Abbi Pulling
|11.088
|9
|44
|Abbie Eaton
|Ecurie W
|12.145
|10
|21
|Jessica Hawkins
|Racing X
|13.991
|11
|11
|Vicky Piria
|Sirin Racing
|14.495
|12
|97
|Bruna Tomaselli
|Veloce Racing
|15.022
|13
|19
|Marta Garcia
|Puma W Series Team
|15.887
|14
|37
|Sabré Cook
|Bunker Racing
|16.489
|15
|51
|Irina Sidorkova
|W Series Academy
|17.102
|16
|17
|Ayla Agren
|M. Forbes Motorsport
|30.223
|17
|22
|Belén García
|Scuderia W
|-
|54
|Miki Koyama
|Sirin Racing