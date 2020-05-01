WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota pushes back hypercar rollout to October

shares
comments
Toyota pushes back hypercar rollout to October
By:
May 1, 2020, 1:12 PM

Toyota has revealed it is now targeting an October track debut for the GR Super Sport-based hypercar that will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2021.

Pascal Vasselon, technical boss of the recently-renamed Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe operation, made the admission during an Instagram live session organised by the organiser of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

Toyota had been aiming for a summer debut for its hypercar before the global coronavirus pandemic disrupted its preparations, with the delay to the start of the 2020/21 WEC campaign until March 2021 giving the Japanese manufacturer an extra six months of preparation time.

"The initial idea was to start in July with the first [tests], but today's situation has not allowed us to do that," said Vasselon.

"The fact that the first race of 2021 will be in March still gives us some time to work well; the hypercar will be on track in October."

A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that the design work on the marque's GR Super Sport-based contender has been completed, but manufacturing has been delayed owing to a shortage of some components from particular suppliers.

Carbon fibre in particular has been hard to source as Italy, one of the European countries worst affected by COVID-19, is one of the major suppliers of the material.

Design and engineering work at Toyota's Cologne base has been able to continue more or less normally with many staff working remotely, while a shift system has been implemented for production when the required materials are available.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted both the current WEC season and the following one, which had originally been due to begin at Silverstone in early September.

Vasselon admitted late last year that Toyota's timeline for having the car ready for the start of the 2020/21 season was "risky", not helped by the hypercar rules only being finally firmed up in the weeks leading up to last year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Related video

Next article
New September date could make Le Mans "very fast"

Previous article

New September date could make Le Mans "very fast"
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

13 Aug - 15 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The pioneering approach that made Senna so special

39m
2
WEC

Toyota pushes back hypercar rollout to October

10m
3
Score

Baja 2000 - longest desert race ever is over

4
NASCAR Cup

Martinsville Stewart soldiers to top-10 finish

5
NASCAR Cup

A.J. Allmendinger completes the real Road to Recovery program

Latest videos

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2018 02:05
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2018

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2017 01:45
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2017

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2016 01:50
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2016

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015 01:31
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2015

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014 01:48
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2014

Latest news

Toyota pushes back hypercar rollout to October
WEC

Toyota pushes back hypercar rollout to October

New September date could make Le Mans "very fast"
LM24

New September date could make Le Mans "very fast"

Insight: What’s the future for the Le Mans 24h and WEC?
LM24

Insight: What’s the future for the Le Mans 24h and WEC?

Podcast: Tandy on Porsche's 2015 Le Mans success
LM24

Podcast: Tandy on Porsche's 2015 Le Mans success

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man
F1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
13 Aug - 15 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.