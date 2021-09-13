Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers
World Rallycross News

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

By:

The 2016 World Rallycross champion Mattias Esktrom will return to the series for the double-header event in Latvia this weekend, joining the Munnich Motorsport team running against his own squad.

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

Despite having officially 'retired' from World RX at the end of 2018, the versatile Swede made a one-off appearance in 2019 at Spa, then contested a full season for the EKS JC team he part-owns last year to fill a seat in the team amid the pandemic.

He won twice, in Sweden and Latvia, finishing second in the standings as the closest challenger to champion Johan Kristoffersson.

This season, EKS JC is running Kristoffersson and Enzo Ide in full-season programmes, but Ekstrom has elected to rejoin the series at the rival Munnich outfit in a Seat Ibiza RX1.

Double DTM champion Ekstrom will partner his former Audi DTM teammate Timo Scheider at the Rene Munnich-owned team, which recently won the second round of the European Rallycross Championship in France with Munnich himself at the wheel.

While Ekstrom's 2021 programme is focused on racing for Seat's sporting brand Cupra in Pure ETCR and Extreme E, the 12-time World RX winner's return this weekend is as a fully private affair.

"I'm very excited to go to Riga with ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport for several reasons," said Ekstrom.

"Firstly, I think the car has been performing really well lately and Rene proved that with a Euro RX win in France.

"Secondly, I really like the Riga track a lot, and the fact that it will be a double-header weekend, means there will be a lot of driving.

"Driving a World RX Supercar (RX1) is the best preparation possible for the racing activities that I do. With 600 horsepower and nearly 1000 Nm of torque these are the fastest cars to drive to keep myself hot and race ready for the season's finale of Pure ETCR and upcoming Extreme E races.

"I will do everything I can to get the trophy for the ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport team, because they have been fighting for a long time and really deserve it. We have two chances this weekend to achieve this goal."

Ekstrom has never finished off the podium in five starts in Riga and won the second of two rounds at the Bikerneiki circuit last season.

shares
comments
France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers

Previous article

France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

2 h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

3 h
4
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Latest news
Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
WRX

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

46m
France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers
Video Inside
WRX

France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers

Sep 5, 2021
France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
WRX

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sep 4, 2021
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Video Inside
WRX

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Aug 22, 2021
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers in France 00:36
World Rallycross
Sep 6, 2021

WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers in France

WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin 00:44
World Rallycross
Aug 23, 2021

WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden 00:45
World Rallycross
Aug 17, 2021

WRX: Bakkerud to return to competitive action in Sweden

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona 00:47
World Rallycross
Jul 25, 2021

WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy in Barcelona

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain 00:42
World Rallycross
Jul 24, 2021

WRX: Kristoffersson Stripped of day 1 lead in Spain

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers Loheac
Video Inside
World Rallycross

France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day Loheac
World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portimao added to F1 2021 video game in first major update

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

CORR: BITD: Jason Baldwin killed in plane crash
General General

CORR: BITD: Jason Baldwin killed in plane crash

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Latest news

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Timmy leads another 1-2 finish for Hansen brothers

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen wins on home turf ahead of brother Kevin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.