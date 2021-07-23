Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
World Rallycross / Barcelona Race report

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

By:

On his maiden appearance driving the EKS JC Audi S1 in the opening day of the World Rallycross Championship in Spain, triple drivers’ title winner Johan Kristoffersson twice set the fastest time and to top the overnight order.

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

Starting from the outside grid slot in his Q1 race, Kristoffersson took an early joker lap then delivered what would be the fastest laps of the day to eventually overcome 2019 Drivers’ Champion Timmy Hansen for the race win, and the fastest time.

Having headed the Q1 classification, ahead of Kevin Hansen and Timo Scheider, Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen started on the inside of the grid in the first race in Q2 – the random allocation at the end of Q1 determining that the fastest race of Q2 would be first on track.

But, while Kristoffersson made a good launch into the revised-for-2021 turn one, he ran deep on the brakes, over-rotated the Audi and the loss allowed Timmy Hansen to nip ahead.

In a mirror of their Q1 encounter, Kristoffersson then hunted Hansen down after a lap one joker, for which he was followed by Scheider, and leapfrogged his compatriot on the final lap when Hansen took his joker, Kristoffersson claiming the race win and his second fastest time, as a sweltering hot day Catalan turned to evening.

Read Also:

At the start of the first Q2 race, Scheider dived from the outside of the pack to the inside at turn one and made contact with Kevin Hansen, Scheider’s Munnich Motorsport Seat Ibiza leaping up into the air.

The pair still finished third and fourth in the race and the time sheets, as they had in Q1, to hold the same places overnight.

Another of the pre-event title favourites, Niclas Gronholm, had a difficult opening day of the season. The GRX SET driver carried a technical issue with his Hyundai i20 from the opening Free Practice session that even with a substantial gap in the time schedule between practice and Q1, the team was not able to full rectify.

With the problem effecting the i20’s starts, Gronholm twice made the best of his races to take a pair of wins and wind up fifth in the day one order, ahead of team mate Krisztian Szabo, who had a battle with EKS JC driver Enzo Ide in their Q2 encounter. Ide was handed a five second penalty for his part in the battle by the event stewards post-race.

Dutchman Kevin Abbring had pulled off an around-the-outside move at turn one in his Q1 race, despite having crashed out of Free Practice, but then again broke the front-right suspension on his Unkorrputed Renault Megane in the final corners of the Q2 race, hitting a tyre wall while leading. He dragged the car to the finish line, but his time was significantly hampered and having shown strong pace, he finished the day eighth overall, behind Finn Juha Rytkonen.

shares
comments
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Previous article

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

23 h
2
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

1 h
3
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65

4
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

9m
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
Video Inside
WRX

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

10 h
Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
Video Inside
WRX

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Jun 22, 2021
Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane
Video Inside
WRX

Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane

Jun 8, 2021
World RX's Norway opener cancelled, new Portugal finale added
Video Inside
WRX

World RX's Norway opener cancelled, new Portugal finale added

May 12, 2021
Latest videos
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding 00:44
World Rallycross
8 h

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane 00:29
World Rallycross
Jun 8, 2021

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane

World RX: Norway cancelled, Portugal added 00:38
World Rallycross
May 12, 2021

World RX: Norway cancelled, Portugal added

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 3 - Latvia 29:55
World Rallycross
Sep 21, 2020

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 3 - Latvia

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 2 - Finland 30:00
World Rallycross
Aug 31, 2020

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 2 - Finland

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding Nurburgring
Video Inside
World Rallycross

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
Video Inside
World Rallycross

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Trending Today

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticisms of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65
IndyCar IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Latest news

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.