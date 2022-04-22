Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Understanding WRC hybrid failures top of FIA priority list Next / WRC Croatia: Rovanpera pulls clear after dominant Friday
WRC / Rally Croatia News

WRC Croatia: Neuville receives time penalty denting podium hopes

Thierry Neuville has dropped out of the Rally Croatia podium places after a suspected alternator issue resulted in the Hyundai driver checking into service late.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC Croatia: Neuville receives time penalty denting podium hopes
Listen to this article

Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe were forced to push their i20 N for 800m on a road section, reaching the service park in Zagreb four minutes late, resulting in a 40s time penalty. The exhausted duo slumped over their car once they eventually reached the time control.

As a result of the penalty, Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera now holds a significant 47.3s lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak with M-Sport’s Crag Breen, 1.9s back in third.    

“Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe had to push their car for 800m on the road section going back to service as it wouldn’t start due to a potential alternator issue,” read a statement from Hyundai. 

“Unfortunately they got a 40s penalty for checking in four minutes late into time control.

“Our Belgian crew made an enormous effort and acne again showed that they never give up. We will investigate the issue in service to make sure they can fight back this afternoon.”  

 


Neuville ended the final stage of the morning loop sitting second, 12.5s adrift of Rovanpera. The 33-year-old's i20 N appeared to be running smoothly across the morning stages setting the second-fastest time on three of the four stages, held in treacherous wet conditions.

Neuville was also issued with a second penalty in the form of a €1,900 fine for speeding prior to the incident. 

The Belgian was clocked driving at 156kph on a road section limited to 80kph.

Only eight of the 11 Rally1 entries remain in action on Friday after an eventful opening morning.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi retired on the opening stage after clouting a rock with the right front of his GR Yaris which damaged the car’s suspension. The team is hopeful the Finn will return to action on Saturday.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet suffered three punctures across the first three stages forcing the Frenchman to end his WRC return early. It is expected that he will restart tomorrow. 

Teammate Adrien Fourmaux spun off the wet road 200m into stage 3 and ended up going through a hedge, before coming to rest in a garden of a residential property. 

shares
comments

Related video

Understanding WRC hybrid failures top of FIA priority list
Previous article

Understanding WRC hybrid failures top of FIA priority list
Next article

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera pulls clear after dominant Friday

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera pulls clear after dominant Friday
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements Rally Croatia
WRC

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Thierry Neuville More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash Hyundai November testing
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Prime
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai “getting closer” to naming its new WRC team principal Rally Croatia
WRC

Hyundai “getting closer” to naming its new WRC team principal

Two-month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai Rally Croatia
WRC

Two-month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Latest news

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements
WRC WRC

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements

Latvala: Rovanpera’s Croatia Friday performance his best yet in WRC
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera’s Croatia Friday performance his best yet in WRC

Chassis damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Rally Croatia after garden crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Chassis damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Rally Croatia after garden crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.