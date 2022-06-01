Evans: Rovanpera “adapted quicker” to 2022 Toyota WRC car

Listen to this article

The runner-up from the previous two WRC campaigns has endured a slow start to the championship’s hybrid era, while teammate Kalle Rovanpera has quickly adapted to the new car, romping to a runaway championship lead.

Evans was on course to score podiums in Monte Carlo and Sweden before crashing out of both events, while punctures ended his victory hopes in Croatia.

The Welshman picked up his first rostrum of the season in Portugal last month after losing out in a head-to-head duel for victory with Rovanpera, which Evans feels was partly down to not being “at one" with his GR Yaris.

“It was important to stay on the podium at least, it was of course not the result we really wanted,” Evans told Motorsport.com.

“It is good to have the strong result but at the same time you always want to win. We know there are areas to work on as I definitely didn’t feel completely at one with everything at all times during the Portugal the weekend.

“I think there are areas of the car we can still improve and I’m sure that is the same for everyone, but we know we have a fast car, but there is still a bit of work to do to get it to perfection in terms of suiting it to me.

“The guys have done an incredible weekend with the car [in Portugal] and when you look at the conditions we had on Friday and the reliability we have enjoyed as a team it has been impressive.”

Asked if he felt the GR Yaris was more suited to Rovanpera, Evans replied: “I don’t think it is fair to say [that]. I think he has probably adapted quicker which is the honest truth and that is it.

“I can feel there is still room to improve for me and maybe he feels the same, but he has adapted very quickly and that is a credit to him.”

Heading into Sardinia this weekend sitting 70 points adrift of Rovanpera, Evans admits his stablemate will be difficult to reel in but is refusing to give up.

“It is a big gap for sure but we are still quite early in the season and you never say never,” Evans added. “Of course he has had a great start to the year and he is going to be difficult to catch but we are not giving up just yet.”

