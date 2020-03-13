Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Mexico / Leg report

Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages

shares
comments
By:
, WRC writer
Mar 13, 2020, 8:54 PM

Six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier put his stamp on Rally Mexico with an assured first loop of stages in the mountains outside Guanajuato on Friday morning.

Having admitted to being preoccupied by the threat of Coronavirus ahead of the event, Ogier delivered on his promise to banish such thoughts on the first full day and his Toyota Yaris holds a nine-second lead at the lunchtime service halt.

The day began with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville holding a 1.1s lead over Toyota's British ace Elfyn Evans.

As joint championship leaders, however, this gave them the unfavourable position of running first and second on the road and sweeping the roughest gravel aside for those behind them.

The first man to capitalise upon his better road position was defending world champion Ott Tanak, who charged from third to first on the famous 31km El Chocolate stage that started this morning's action.

However, Hyundai's Estonian driver then dropped nearly a minute on the next stage after running wide and damaging the rear of his car, allowing Ogier through to lead.

Read Also:

On the third stage of the morning it was the third Hyundai of Dani Sordo who set fastest time, less than a second in front of Tanak.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, who started as a favourite for the event, he is having to try and claw back more than five minutes lost after his radiator came loose on El Chocolate.

Ogier retained the overall lead and was able to add a little more to the cushion back to his nearest pursuer, M-Sport's Teemu Suninen.

Neuville and Evans asserted themselves to claim first and second-fastest times coming back out of the mountains to close the loop in the Parque Bicentenario, with Ogier in third.

Heading out for the second loop, the consistency of Ogier, Sunninen and M-Sport's other Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi, currently fourth, has served them well.

Some impressive damage limitation by Neuville in third and Evans in fifth keeps them within striking distance over the rest of the event, while Tanak and Sordo, in seventh and 15th respectively, have an extra mountain to climb over the next two days.

Next article
Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Previous article

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Next article

Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble

Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Author Nick Garton

WRC Next session

Rally Portugal

Rally Portugal

21 May - 24 May

Trending

1
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

2
NHRA

Memphis: Rod Fuller final report

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

5
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18

WRC: Rally Mexico SS10-13 01:53
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS10-13

WRC: Rally Mexico - Lappi incident 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico - Lappi incident

Latest news

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

Ogier: Rally Mexico should not have taken place
WRC

Ogier: Rally Mexico should not have taken place

Mexico WRC: Ogier seals victory on shortened rally
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier seals victory on shortened rally

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions
WRC

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions

Mexico WRC: Ogier in control as Neuville shuffles the deck
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier in control as Neuville shuffles the deck

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.