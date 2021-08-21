Ducati rider Redding, who is switching to the BMW camp for 2022, passed poleman Rea on lap six of 23 to make it back-to-back wins following his triumph in the final race in the previous round at Most.

It means Redding has closed to within 45 points of series leader Rea, who in turn holds a seven-point advantage over third-place finisher Razgatlioglu.

From second on the grid, Redding got the jump to take an early lead, but was repassed midway round the opening tour by Rea's Kawasaki.

But Rea was never able to stretch a gap out front, and Redding was able to make use of his traction coming out the final corner to blast ahead of Rea heading into Turn 1 on lap six.

Rea was powerless to close in again, running wide at Turn 9 on at least two occasions in a vain bid to keep up with the Ducati rider - finally crossing the line 2.5 seconds in arrears.

Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third place a further three seconds back, but in the process conceded four points to Rea in the title race.

The Turkish rider made incisive early progress from eighth, climbing to fourth on the opening lap, but it took him until the seventh lap to pass Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli for the final podium spot.

Alex Lowes was a distant fifth on the second Kawasaki ahead of the BMWs of Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark.

Garrett Gerloff slipped from ninth on the grid to 15th in the early stages but recovered to finish where he started, narrowly missing out on eighth place to Axel Bassani's Motocorsa Ducati.

Redding's works Ducati teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was 10th, almost 30 seconds off the win.

Kohta Nozane scored his best full-length WSBK result in 11th on the second GRT Yamaha ahead of Tito Rabat's Barni Ducati.

Leon Haslam was a disappointing 13th on the only Honda to finish the race, as Alvaro Bautista crashed out and Leandro Mercado was involved in an incident with Christophe Ponsson's Yamaha.

Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) likewise both suffered early crashes.

Suzuki wildcard Naomichi Uramoto was a lapped 16th, missing out on the final point to a remounting Ponsson.

