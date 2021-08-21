Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
World Superbike / Navarra Race report

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

By:
, News Editor

Scott Redding secured his fourth victory of the World Superbike season in the series' first-ever race at Navarra, as Toprak Razgatlioglu conceded ground to points leader Jonathan Rea.

Ducati rider Redding, who is switching to the BMW camp for 2022, passed poleman Rea on lap six of 23 to make it back-to-back wins following his triumph in the final race in the previous round at Most.

It means Redding has closed to within 45 points of series leader Rea, who in turn holds a seven-point advantage over third-place finisher Razgatlioglu.

From second on the grid, Redding got the jump to take an early lead, but was repassed midway round the opening tour by Rea's Kawasaki.

But Rea was never able to stretch a gap out front, and Redding was able to make use of his traction coming out the final corner to blast ahead of Rea heading into Turn 1 on lap six.

Rea was powerless to close in again, running wide at Turn 9 on at least two occasions in a vain bid to keep up with the Ducati rider - finally crossing the line 2.5 seconds in arrears.

Razgatlioglu completed the podium in third place a further three seconds back, but in the process conceded four points to Rea in the title race.

The Turkish rider made incisive early progress from eighth, climbing to fourth on the opening lap, but it took him until the seventh lap to pass Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli for the final podium spot.

Alex Lowes was a distant fifth on the second Kawasaki ahead of the BMWs of Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark.

Garrett Gerloff slipped from ninth on the grid to 15th in the early stages but recovered to finish where he started, narrowly missing out on eighth place to Axel Bassani's Motocorsa Ducati.

Redding's works Ducati teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was 10th, almost 30 seconds off the win.

Kohta Nozane scored his best full-length WSBK result in 11th on the second GRT Yamaha ahead of Tito Rabat's Barni Ducati.

Leon Haslam was a disappointing 13th on the only Honda to finish the race, as Alvaro Bautista crashed out and Leandro Mercado was involved in an incident with Christophe Ponsson's Yamaha.

Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) likewise both suffered early crashes.

Suzuki wildcard Naomichi Uramoto was a lapped 16th, missing out on the final point to a remounting Ponsson.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 23
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 23 2.519
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 23 5.894
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 23 9.405
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 23 16.219
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 23 20.600
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 23 24.158
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 23 26.497
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 23 26.718
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 23 29.602
11 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 23 39.387
12 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 23 41.316
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 23 44.338
14 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 23 48.470
15 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 23
16 6 Japan Naomichi Uramoto
Suzuki 23
17 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 23
18 14 United States Jayson Uribe
Kawasaki 22
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 0
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 0
44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 0
36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 0
View full results
