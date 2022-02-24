Motorsport Network announces new dates for Autosport International

Listen to this article

Motorsport Network, the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries has announced new dates for the 31st edition of Autosport International.

The show will run from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 January 2023. The first two days will be trade-focused, featuring the Autosport Engineering show and the Motorsport Business Leaders Forum. The full four-day show will have a fresh look and feel, reinventing the event for a new generation of visitors. For trade, industry, competitors, and fans alike, the 2023 show promises a greater variety of content than ever before. A comprehensive activity plan will be revealed soon but the core areas such as the trade networking opportunities, Autosport Engineering Show, Performance and Tuning Car Show, and Live Action Arena will be reinvigorated and be a core part of the relaunch.

Ben Whibley, Event Director, said: “Autosport International is a truly global show and has established itself over thirty years as the motorsport world’s meeting place. The pause during the pandemic has given our team an opportunity to focus on refreshing and relaunching the show based on feedback from our loyal exhibitors, visitors, and show partners. We are confident that the visitor experience will move up another gear in 2023. The strong advance ticket sales and stand bookings ahead of the postponement prove that there is a real appetite for the return of live, face-to-face events. Our industry-leading exhibitor lineup for the postponed 2022 event had been boosted by new brands that had been attracted by the show’s global appeal, showing that the 31st edition will take Autosport International forward into a confident new era.”

The show will be held at its traditional home at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, benefiting from outstanding rail and motorway links with the rest of the UK, as well as being linked to the adjacent international airport with flights from over 70 destinations around the world.

The last edition of the show featured more than 600 motorsport and automotive brands and was attended by over 90,000 visitors, underlining its position as Europe’s largest motorsport show. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks on autosportinternational.com. Advanced ticket holders for the 2022 show have already been contacted with options to rebook for the new date. 2023 tickets will go on sale in the Spring. To register your interest now visit autosportinternational.com

