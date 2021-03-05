Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda

The confirmation of Shedden’s BTCC comeback comes three days after Dynamics announced a surprise parting of the ways with 2019 and 2020 title contender Dan Cammish.

The 42-year-old Scot won all three of his titles – in 2012, 2015 and 2016 – in the Dynamics-designed, built and run Civic FK2, and has scored all 48 of his BTCC race victories in Dynamics Hondas.

He moved to the World Touring Car Cup in 2018 with Audi, but after two seasons there he was left on the sidelines when the German marque ended its official support for its teams in the series.

Shedden then got behind the wheel of the current Civic FK8 when he stood in during pre-season testing for Matt Neal, who was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a cycling accident.

He was on standby to contest the early-season races should Neal not be fit to race, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay competition by four months.

Gordon Shedden, Dynamics Honda 2020 Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

“I can’t wait to get back in the car” said Shedden.

“I have kept in touch with the team throughout, and obviously jumped in the car early in 2020 when Matt was injured, and it felt great.

“That was the first time I had driven the new car and it felt right from the off.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on the championship, and it looks mega-competitive, but my fight and determination is as high as it’s ever been, so I’ll be giving it my all.”

Shedden’s BTCC return means that for the first time he could be involved in a title fight with his brother-in-law, new Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla recruit Rory Butcher, who made his debut in the series midway through Shedden’s last season, in 2017.

He is the first driver confirmed for the two-car Dynamics line-up, with team chief Neal refusing to comment on whether he will stand down from the driving seat for 2021.

“It’s great to have ‘Flash’ back in the car,” said Neal. “He knows the team and he knows the way we work.

“He showed last year that he hadn’t lost his pace, so we are expecting great things of him – no pressure!”

2021 BTCC confirmed entries so far

West Surrey Racing BMW: Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant, Stephen Jelley

Team Dynamics Honda: Gordon Shedden, TBA

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti: Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat, Carl Boardley

Motorbase/MB Ford: Jake Hill, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne, Andy Neate

BTC Racing Honda: Josh Cook, Michael Crees, Jade Edwards

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: Rory Butcher, Sam Smelt

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Chris Smiley, Jack Butel, Rick Parfitt Jr

Ciceley Motorsport BMW: Adam Morgan, Tom Chilton

Team Hard Cupra: Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, Glynn Geddie, TBA

Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Jason Plato, TBA

