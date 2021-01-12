Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

shares
comments
Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price
By:

Ricky Brabec and Sam Sunderland have both been retrospectively awarded time on Tuesday's ninth stage of the Dakar Rally after stopping to assist the injured Toby Price.

Both Honda rider Brabec and KTM man Sunderland sacrificed considerable ground when they attended to Price following the Australian's crash at the 155km mark.

It left them ninth and 10th respectively at the end of the stage, as Kevin Benavides bagged his second win of the event and Jose Ignacio Cornejo extended his overall lead.

However, Dakar organisers have now revised the day's results, giving back Brabec 22 minutes and Sunderland 16 minutes.

It means Brabec is elevated to second on the stage, coming in just 1m18s behind Benavides and narrowly eclipsing Cornejo in a Honda 1-2-3.

Sunderland meanwhile moves up to fourth place, but more importantly is now the closest challenger to Cornejo and Benavides in the general classification.

The British rider is now 14m34s behind Cornejo with three stages to run, while Brabec has jumped to fourth, 17m26s off the lead.

Both have leapfrogged Joan Barreda (Honda), who was provisionally third overall at the end of the stage but almost a full half-hour behind teammate Cornejo.

KTM's Daniel Sanders, meanwhile, has slipped one place overall to sixth, although he remains by far the top rookie in the standings.

Standings after Stage 9 (Top 10, revised):

Pos.

Rider

Bike

Time/Gap

1

Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo

Honda

36h51m00s

2

Argentina Kevin Benavides

Honda

11m24s

3

United Kingdom Sam Sunderland

KTM

14m34s

4

United States Ricky Brabec

Honda

17m26s

5

Spain Joan Barreda

Honda

29m00s

6

Australia Daniel Sanders

KTM

38m23s

7

United States Skyler Howes

KTM

40m25s

8

Spain Lorenzo Santolino

Sherco

42m08s

9

France Adrian van Beveren

Yamaha

1h02m48s

10

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

Husqvarna

1h25m40s
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Sam Sunderland , Ricky Brabec
Author Jamie Klein

