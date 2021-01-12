Both Honda rider Brabec and KTM man Sunderland sacrificed considerable ground when they attended to Price following the Australian's crash at the 155km mark.

It left them ninth and 10th respectively at the end of the stage, as Kevin Benavides bagged his second win of the event and Jose Ignacio Cornejo extended his overall lead.

However, Dakar organisers have now revised the day's results, giving back Brabec 22 minutes and Sunderland 16 minutes.

It means Brabec is elevated to second on the stage, coming in just 1m18s behind Benavides and narrowly eclipsing Cornejo in a Honda 1-2-3.

Sunderland meanwhile moves up to fourth place, but more importantly is now the closest challenger to Cornejo and Benavides in the general classification.

The British rider is now 14m34s behind Cornejo with three stages to run, while Brabec has jumped to fourth, 17m26s off the lead.

Both have leapfrogged Joan Barreda (Honda), who was provisionally third overall at the end of the stage but almost a full half-hour behind teammate Cornejo.

KTM's Daniel Sanders, meanwhile, has slipped one place overall to sixth, although he remains by far the top rookie in the standings.

Standings after Stage 9 (Top 10, revised):