Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"

shares
comments
Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"
By:

Gerhard Berger believes Rene Rast has "all the elements that define a perfect driver" following the German driver's run to a third DTM title in four years in 2020.

Rast emerged on top in a tightly-contested battle with fellow Audi driver Nico Muller to become this year's DTM champion, adding to his successes from 2017 and '19.

The seven wins Rast scored this year made him Audi's most successful driver in DTM history and earned him a place among the sport's all-time greats, with some going as far as to suggest he's worthy of legendary status.

The 34-year-old also exceeded expectations when he received a call-up from Audi to replace Daniel Abt in the final six races of the 2019/20 Formula E season, scoring a podium in his fifth start and doing enough to earn a full season drive for next year.

Berger, who has witnessed Rast's rise to stardom as the boss of DTM's promoter organisation ITR, feels the combination of speed and consistency makes the German "a perfect race driver".

"From my perspective, Rene Rast is combining all the elements that define a perfect race driver," Berger told the official DTM website. "There are drivers who are overly fast, but don't like to work. 

"There are those who like to work and are fast too, but are lacking condition. And there are drivers who sometimes can be really fast, but aren't consistent. 

"With Rene Rast, you get all these elements to at least 98%: he is fast, consistent, a very hard worker, perhaps working harder than everybody else, and is in good condition, too. 

"On top of that, he is a nice bloke! Of course, I would be delighted to have him back on board for the DTM in 2021 as well. He simply is the benchmark!"

Read Also:

Rast had slipped 47 points behind Muller with just three rounds to run as his team Rosberg was unable to match the performance of rival Audi squad Abt.

But a run of four victories in a span of nine days at Zolder turned the championship in his favour, with Rast eventually finishing the season 23 points clear of Muller after a massive 70-point swing in the final third of the campaign.

Berger said Rast's 2020 campaign again highlighted his ability to thrive under pressure, and that minor details helped him defeat Muller in what turned out to be a two-horse race for the title.

"I've seen a lot of race drivers, I raced myself a lot. But he has an extremely strong package," Berger said at the Hockenheim title decider last month.

"He's a hard worker, he's a talented hard worker. What impressed me the most is how cool he is when it comes to pressure and that makes the champion. And he proved it again. 

"As much as I was crossing the fingers for Muller because he's young, he's on a very similar level than Rene, but still in some details Rene put the things on his side. It's a pity that Muller missed it again but I'm sure next year he's gonna be even stronger. I think these two showed a lot of good performances."

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay

Previous article

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Noble resigns from SCCA
SCCA SCCA / Breaking news

Noble resigns from SCCA

CORR: Kevin Probst Crandon II summary
Offroad Offroad / News

CORR: Kevin Probst Crandon II summary

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program
NHRA NHRA / News

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

Latest news

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay

Berger targeting 20 cars, five manufacturers in DTM 2021
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger targeting 20 cars, five manufacturers in DTM 2021

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”
IndyCar IndyCar / Opinion

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”

Trending

1
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

2
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

3
IndyCar

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”

4
Formula 1

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

4h
5
Formula 1

How Sainz's "Smooth Operator" running joke came about

Latest news

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"
DTM

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay
DTM

Team Rosberg second ex-Audi squad to confirm DTM stay

Berger targeting 20 cars, five manufacturers in DTM 2021
DTM

Berger targeting 20 cars, five manufacturers in DTM 2021

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”
IndyCar

Zanardi: The man whose name is a synonym for “hero”

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Latest videos

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.